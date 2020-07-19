All apartments in Lakewood
Location

10593 West Dartmouth Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 BDr,2 Bath townhome is in a quiet cul-de-sac are of the community and backs to open common area. Walk in to a charming galley style kitchen, a dining area and living room with a charming fireplace. Off the back is a sliding door out to a small private patio. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms and a large bath. The basement is finished with an office area and additional full bath and BDR. The reserved parking is right in front of the unit and there is a lot of guest parking options. The HOA is paid bu the owner and you get to use all the amenities. Easy access to the mountains, downtown, 285...Don;t miss this one. RoxEdge Manages proerties throughout the Denver Metro Area and fully complies with all Fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10593 W Dartmouth Ave have any available units?
10593 W Dartmouth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10593 W Dartmouth Ave have?
Some of 10593 W Dartmouth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10593 W Dartmouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10593 W Dartmouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10593 W Dartmouth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10593 W Dartmouth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10593 W Dartmouth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10593 W Dartmouth Ave offers parking.
Does 10593 W Dartmouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10593 W Dartmouth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10593 W Dartmouth Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10593 W Dartmouth Ave has a pool.
Does 10593 W Dartmouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 10593 W Dartmouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10593 W Dartmouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10593 W Dartmouth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10593 W Dartmouth Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10593 W Dartmouth Ave has units with air conditioning.
