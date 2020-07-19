10593 W Dartmouth Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

This gorgeous 3 BDr,2 Bath townhome is in a quiet cul-de-sac are of the community and backs to open common area. Walk in to a charming galley style kitchen, a dining area and living room with a charming fireplace. Off the back is a sliding door out to a small private patio. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms and a large bath. The basement is finished with an office area and additional full bath and BDR. The reserved parking is right in front of the unit and there is a lot of guest parking options. The HOA is paid bu the owner and you get to use all the amenities. Easy access to the mountains, downtown, 285...Don;t miss this one. RoxEdge Manages proerties throughout the Denver Metro Area and fully complies with all Fair housing laws.