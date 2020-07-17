All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 19 2019

10439 W 25th Avenue

10439 West 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10439 West 25th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed / 1 Bath Lakewood ranch duplex. Updated full bathroom. Washer & Dryer hookups in garage. Large fenced yard with covered patio and sprinkler system. Lawn mowing service provided by owner. 1 car garage w/ electric owner. NO SMOKING. 6 TO 12 MONTH LEASE TERM AVAILABLE! Small dog okay w/$300 Pet Deposit. NO CATS. Please cut and paste link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd Across the street from J.F. Vivian Elementary School. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10439 W 25th Avenue have any available units?
10439 W 25th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10439 W 25th Avenue have?
Some of 10439 W 25th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10439 W 25th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10439 W 25th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10439 W 25th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10439 W 25th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10439 W 25th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10439 W 25th Avenue offers parking.
Does 10439 W 25th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10439 W 25th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10439 W 25th Avenue have a pool?
No, 10439 W 25th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10439 W 25th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10439 W 25th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10439 W 25th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10439 W 25th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10439 W 25th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10439 W 25th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
