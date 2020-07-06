1028 Balsam St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Features: newer appliances, off-street parking, large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Laundry room in building. Laminate, carpet and tile floors.



Available now

Pets OK on a case by case basis (no nuisance or destructive pets)



This is a great apartment, located in the peaceful Eiber neighborhood.

Free wifi in the building



Credit, criminal history, and eviction searches will be performed on each resident

1 year lease - $1200

Security Deposit = 1 month's rent

All utilities & 20gbps wifi included for flat fee of an additional $100/mo

$50/mo/pet additional rent, $0 pet deposit



Listed by K and L Property Management



If you have any questions, or to schedule a showing, please call 720,432,4472 & leave a message.



Apply online at www,kandlpm,com by clicking Rental Application in the menubar Accepts Section 8.



