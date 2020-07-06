All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

1028 Balsam St

1028 Balsam Street · No Longer Available
Location

1028 Balsam Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Eiber

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Features: newer appliances, off-street parking, large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Laundry room in building. Laminate, carpet and tile floors.

Available now
Pets OK on a case by case basis (no nuisance or destructive pets)

This is a great apartment, located in the peaceful Eiber neighborhood.
Free wifi in the building

Credit, criminal history, and eviction searches will be performed on each resident
1 year lease - $1200
Security Deposit = 1 month's rent
All utilities & 20gbps wifi included for flat fee of an additional $100/mo
$50/mo/pet additional rent, $0 pet deposit

Listed by K and L Property Management

If you have any questions, or to schedule a showing, please call 720,432,4472 & leave a message.

Apply online at www,kandlpm,com by clicking Rental Application in the menubar Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE3225067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Balsam St have any available units?
1028 Balsam St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1028 Balsam St have?
Some of 1028 Balsam St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Balsam St currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Balsam St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Balsam St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 Balsam St is pet friendly.
Does 1028 Balsam St offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Balsam St offers parking.
Does 1028 Balsam St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1028 Balsam St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Balsam St have a pool?
No, 1028 Balsam St does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Balsam St have accessible units?
No, 1028 Balsam St does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Balsam St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 Balsam St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Balsam St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 Balsam St does not have units with air conditioning.

