Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

1000 S Foothill Dr

1000 S Foothill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1000 S Foothill Dr, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL GREEN MOUNTAIN RENTAL - Property Id: 40696

Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Green Mountain. 2 car attached garage. Large deck and balcony offer gorgeous city views. Close to hiking and biking trails. Rent is $2400.00 per month. Security Deposit $2400.00. Non-refundable pet deposit in the amount of $350.00 (one pet allowed only). Tenant to pay all utilities: gas, electric and water. Tenant to also pay for garbage pick up.OPEN HOUSE AUGUST 27, 2019 4-7PM
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/40696p
Property Id 40696

(RLNE5097630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 S Foothill Dr have any available units?
1000 S Foothill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1000 S Foothill Dr have?
Some of 1000 S Foothill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 S Foothill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1000 S Foothill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 S Foothill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 S Foothill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1000 S Foothill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1000 S Foothill Dr offers parking.
Does 1000 S Foothill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 S Foothill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 S Foothill Dr have a pool?
No, 1000 S Foothill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1000 S Foothill Dr have accessible units?
No, 1000 S Foothill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 S Foothill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 S Foothill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 S Foothill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 S Foothill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
