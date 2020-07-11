1000 S Foothill Dr

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Green Mountain. 2 car attached garage. Large deck and balcony offer gorgeous city views. Close to hiking and biking trails. Rent is $2400.00 per month. Security Deposit $2400.00. Non-refundable pet deposit in the amount of $350.00 (one pet allowed only). Tenant to pay all utilities: gas, electric and water. Tenant to also pay for garbage pick up.OPEN HOUSE AUGUST 27, 2019 4-7PM

