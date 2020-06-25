9991 Darwin Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The current tenants are vacating June 30th, and we need a tenant to take over by July 1st.



4 Bedroom+Office on main floor with 2-1/2 bath plus extra Â½ bath in finished basement.



Includes all kitchen appliances, including stove, pantry and "center island" cabinet for lots of storage in the kitchen. High ceilings in living room/dining room area. Hard-floors throughout main floor with new carpeting upstairs and in family room.



Master bedroom has TWO walk-in closets. All new modern lighting and plumbing fixtures. Finished Basement with Playroom setup for entertainment center!



Air conditioning, den, gas fireplace, beige carpet, finished basement with bonus room and lots of storage. Mud room/laundry area. Two car garage home with landscaped yard with automatic sprinklers. Perfect sized Fenced in backyard with wood back deck. Freshly painted inside and outside.



Your new Rental Home has all of the advantages and comfort needed! Entertain with family/friends or keep private.