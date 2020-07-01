9909 Aftonwood Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Highlands Ranch Home - Live in the heart of Highlands Ranch!

This bright and cheery home boasts

3 bed/ 2.5 bath, New Paint, Hardwood Floors,

Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 Car Attached garage.

Washer/Dryer hookup.

Unfinished basement provides ample storage

Backs to open space for privacy on the large backyard deck.

Lease provides access to the well sought after Recreation Centers and Golf Course.

Dog friendly!

No smoking. No marijuana.



With the current pandemic, we are all doing our best to protect our tenants and owners, agents in the field, and the general public If an in-person showing is not optimal for all parties during this leasing period, we are offering a virtual tour with the agent via FaceTime or videos sent via email. Please be patient as we want to ensure everyone's health and safety. Thank you! From everyone at Legacy Property Management LLC



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2371307)