Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

9909 Aftonwood Street

9909 Aftonwood Street · No Longer Available
Highlands Ranch
Eastridge
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

9909 Aftonwood Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Highlands Ranch Home - Live in the heart of Highlands Ranch!
This bright and cheery home boasts
3 bed/ 2.5 bath, New Paint, Hardwood Floors,
Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 Car Attached garage.
Washer/Dryer hookup.
Unfinished basement provides ample storage
Backs to open space for privacy on the large backyard deck.
Lease provides access to the well sought after Recreation Centers and Golf Course.
Dog friendly!
No smoking. No marijuana.

With the current pandemic, we are all doing our best to protect our tenants and owners, agents in the field, and the general public If an in-person showing is not optimal for all parties during this leasing period, we are offering a virtual tour with the agent via FaceTime or videos sent via email. Please be patient as we want to ensure everyone's health and safety. Thank you! From everyone at Legacy Property Management LLC

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2371307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9909 Aftonwood Street have any available units?
9909 Aftonwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9909 Aftonwood Street have?
Some of 9909 Aftonwood Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 Aftonwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
9909 Aftonwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 Aftonwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9909 Aftonwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 9909 Aftonwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 9909 Aftonwood Street offers parking.
Does 9909 Aftonwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9909 Aftonwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 Aftonwood Street have a pool?
No, 9909 Aftonwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 9909 Aftonwood Street have accessible units?
No, 9909 Aftonwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 Aftonwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9909 Aftonwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9909 Aftonwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9909 Aftonwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

