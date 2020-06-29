Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

9604 Sun Meadow Street Available 04/20/20 Meticulously Maintained! - 3-bedroom, 3 bath 2 car garage home located on a Cul-de-sac just across the way from Town Center in Highlands Ranch. Gorgeous hardwood, vaulted ceilings and custom interior paint greet you when you walk into this home. When youre not enjoying the large patio and backyard you can relax by the gas fireplace in the family room. The kitchen features 42 cabinets, granite counters, a center island, eat-in area and stainless appliances. Upstairs you will find the Master Suite, with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, a large soaking tub and tile floors in the bath area. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs and an updated full guest bath. The bonus room in the finished basement is perfect for an office or playroom. The laundry room and a bath is also located in the basement.



The Important Things You Should Know:



*12 month lease minimum, longer lease desired

* No smoking

*No Cats Allowed

*Small Dogs Allowed under 35 lbs case by case

*2 pets max

*Companion Dogs/Animals: Companion dogs/animals as defined under the Americans With Disabilities Act are allowed on the property and in any locations as permitted by law.

* Refundable Security Deposit $2500

* Tenant pays Electric, Gas & Water

* Property Manager: Keyrenter Highlands Ranch Property Management

* Application processing time 1-3 business days on avg. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying



* Other terms, fees and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



RESTRICTIONS



This property is not available for tenants with a judgment, an eviction, recent felonies against people or property, an income less than 3.0x rent, more than 2 pets, a move in date too far out, or any unmet property requirements.



