9510 Castle Ridge Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

THIS GREAT HOME IS CLOSE TO ALL THE FANTASTIC THINGS HIGHLANDS RANCH AND DENVER HAVE TO OFFER. YOU HAVE ACCESS TO ALL 4 REC CENTERS IN HIGHLANDS RANCH THAT ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT3 BEDROOMS PLUS LARGE LOFT OFFICE AREA2. 5 BATHROOMS THIS HOUSE HAS BEEN UPDATED AND SHOWS WELLNICE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, AND ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCESBRAND NEW CARPET CENTRAL AIRFIREPLACETILE FLOORING IN KITCHENGOOD SIZE DECK WITH A FENCED YARD2 CAR GARAGEUNFINISHED BASEMENTDOUGLAS COUNTY SCHOOLSREADY NOW $51 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULTMINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 650 AND 3 TIMES RENT GROSS MONTHLY INCOME NEEDED