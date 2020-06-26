9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A

Amenities

Available July 6th



This Beautiful 2 Bedroom 3 Bath End Unit Townhome For Rent is located in the Town Center Community just off Lucent Blvd. The building places its residents right in the middle of shops, restaurants and bars with in walking distance from home.



Unit features family room with fireplace, a large kitchen with upgraded countertops and appliances with nice oversized porch/balcony right off dining area. Features attached 2 car garage below unit. Enjoy Highlands Ranch amenities including rec. centers, trails and events. Walk to Highlands Ranch town center and park!



This unit is tenant occupied and all showings will be with no less than a 24 hour notice for showings.