9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A

9442 Elmhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9442 Elmhurst Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Available July 6th

This Beautiful 2 Bedroom 3 Bath End Unit Townhome For Rent is located in the Town Center Community just off Lucent Blvd. The building places its residents right in the middle of shops, restaurants and bars with in walking distance from home.

Unit features family room with fireplace, a large kitchen with upgraded countertops and appliances with nice oversized porch/balcony right off dining area. Features attached 2 car garage below unit. Enjoy Highlands Ranch amenities including rec. centers, trails and events. Walk to Highlands Ranch town center and park!

This unit is tenant occupied and all showings will be with no less than a 24 hour notice for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A have any available units?
9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A have?
Some of 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A offers parking.
Does 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A has a pool.
Does 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A have accessible units?
No, 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9442 Elmhurst Ln Unit A has units with air conditioning.
