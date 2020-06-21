9434 Sherrelwood Ln

Amenities
This home is in the Northridge Subdivision of Highlands Ranch. Close to parks, rec centers and greenbelts. Easy access to I-25 and C-470.
FEATURES:
-3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor
-Large Eat-In Kitchen with all appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher
-Family room and living room area with hardwood floors
-Vaulted Ceilings
-Gas Fireplace in Living Room
-Master Bedroom with bath, dual sinks and walk in closet
-Washer and Dryer
-Finished Basement
-Neutral Paint Colors
-2 car garage
-Large fenced-in backyard with deck
-Sprinkler System
-Attic Fan, Mobile Swamp Cooler, NO AC
*Lease includes access to all 4 rec centers + pools in Highlands Ranch*
Douglas County School District
Elementary: Bear Canyon
Junior High: Mountain Ridge
Senior High: Mountain Vista
------No section 8------
PETS: Owner Will Consider, with $350 pet deposit per pet. Not more than 2 pets.
Tenant responsibilities:
All utilities (gas/electric/water/phone/cable/trash)
Yard care
