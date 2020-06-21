All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9434 Sherrelwood Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

9434 Sherrelwood Ln

9434 South Sherrelwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9434 South Sherrelwood Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This home is in the Northridge Subdivision of Highlands Ranch. Close to parks, rec centers and greenbelts. Easy access to I-25 and C-470.

FEATURES:
-3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor
-Large Eat-In Kitchen with all appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher
-Family room and living room area with hardwood floors
-Vaulted Ceilings
-Gas Fireplace in Living Room
-Master Bedroom with bath, dual sinks and walk in closet
-Washer and Dryer
-Finished Basement
-Neutral Paint Colors
-2 car garage
-Large fenced-in backyard with deck
-Sprinkler System
-Attic Fan, Mobile Swamp Cooler, NO AC

*Lease includes access to all 4 rec centers + pools in Highlands Ranch*

Douglas County School District
Elementary: Bear Canyon
Junior High: Mountain Ridge
Senior High: Mountain Vista

------No section 8------

PETS: Owner Will Consider, with $350 pet deposit per pet. Not more than 2 pets.

Tenant responsibilities:
All utilities (gas/electric/water/phone/cable/trash)
Yard care

For more information or to start the application process, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com

*For showings, please text/call Krista at 303.319.9913 or email krista@newagere.com

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9434 Sherrelwood Ln have any available units?
9434 Sherrelwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9434 Sherrelwood Ln have?
Some of 9434 Sherrelwood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9434 Sherrelwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9434 Sherrelwood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9434 Sherrelwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9434 Sherrelwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9434 Sherrelwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9434 Sherrelwood Ln does offer parking.
Does 9434 Sherrelwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9434 Sherrelwood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9434 Sherrelwood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9434 Sherrelwood Ln has a pool.
Does 9434 Sherrelwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 9434 Sherrelwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9434 Sherrelwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9434 Sherrelwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9434 Sherrelwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9434 Sherrelwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
