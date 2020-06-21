9434 Sherrelwood Ln

Amenities

This home is in the Northridge Subdivision of Highlands Ranch. Close to parks, rec centers and greenbelts. Easy access to I-25 and C-470.



FEATURES:

-3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor

-Large Eat-In Kitchen with all appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher

-Family room and living room area with hardwood floors

-Vaulted Ceilings

-Gas Fireplace in Living Room

-Master Bedroom with bath, dual sinks and walk in closet

-Washer and Dryer

-Finished Basement

-Neutral Paint Colors

-2 car garage

-Large fenced-in backyard with deck

-Sprinkler System

-Attic Fan, Mobile Swamp Cooler, NO AC



*Lease includes access to all 4 rec centers + pools in Highlands Ranch*



Douglas County School District

Elementary: Bear Canyon

Junior High: Mountain Ridge

Senior High: Mountain Vista



------No section 8------



PETS: Owner Will Consider, with $350 pet deposit per pet. Not more than 2 pets.



Tenant responsibilities:

All utilities (gas/electric/water/phone/cable/trash)

Yard care



