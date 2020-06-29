9423 Cobblecrest Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to a great family neighborhood and home as you step into this gorgeous 2-story beauty in Highlands Ranch Northridge community. You'll be greeted by a warm fireplace and recently refinished hardwood floors opening to the updated kitchen and dining area. All appliances are included featuring slab granite counters and custom back splash. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 4th bedroom is non-conforming. You'll love the new carpet throughout and the quiet interior featuring newer windows and a sliding back glass door with internal built-in blinds. Updated bathrooms also highlight slab granite and newer lighting. Other exceptional items include a recently added water softener, newer furnace, A/C, roof, gutters, trex deck and fencing. You'll enjoy relaxing on the quite front porch and can walk or ride your bike to near-by shopping, Town Center or Library. Easy C-470 access for commuting almost anywhere! See it now as this gem won't last long!! Call or text Chris at 720-616-3963