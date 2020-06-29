All apartments in Highlands Ranch
9423 Cobblecrest Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:32 AM

9423 Cobblecrest Drive

9423 South Cobblecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9423 South Cobblecrest Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to a great family neighborhood and home as you step into this gorgeous 2-story beauty in Highlands Ranch Northridge community. You'll be greeted by a warm fireplace and recently refinished hardwood floors opening to the updated kitchen and dining area. All appliances are included featuring slab granite counters and custom back splash. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 4th bedroom is non-conforming. You'll love the new carpet throughout and the quiet interior featuring newer windows and a sliding back glass door with internal built-in blinds. Updated bathrooms also highlight slab granite and newer lighting. Other exceptional items include a recently added water softener, newer furnace, A/C, roof, gutters, trex deck and fencing. You'll enjoy relaxing on the quite front porch and can walk or ride your bike to near-by shopping, Town Center or Library. Easy C-470 access for commuting almost anywhere! See it now as this gem won't last long!! Call or text Chris at 720-616-3963

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9423 Cobblecrest Drive have any available units?
9423 Cobblecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9423 Cobblecrest Drive have?
Some of 9423 Cobblecrest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9423 Cobblecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9423 Cobblecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9423 Cobblecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9423 Cobblecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9423 Cobblecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9423 Cobblecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 9423 Cobblecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9423 Cobblecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9423 Cobblecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 9423 Cobblecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9423 Cobblecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 9423 Cobblecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9423 Cobblecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9423 Cobblecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9423 Cobblecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9423 Cobblecrest Drive has units with air conditioning.
