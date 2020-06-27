9418 Burgundy Cir.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Lovely Four bedroom/Three bath home in Highlands Ranch is currently available for rent. It is open, airy with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The home has a two car attached garage, fenced yard, mature landscaping and situated next to the greenbelt. It has ample counter for food prep, plenty of storage, a well designed kitchen. Hardwood flooring in entry, kitchen, and dining room, new flooring in master bath, new carpets, freshly painted, and more. It is located close to the Highlands Ranch Town Center so you can enjoy dining and retail close to home! This home also includes access to 4 Rec Centers throughout Highlands Ranch. Pets are negotiable with deposit. Sorry no Cats. Please make application at Rentdenvernow.com, Peaks to Plains Property Management, $50.00 per adult.

Call Pam at 720-201-2727 or 303-221-7772 office for a viewing of this very nice home.