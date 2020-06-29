All apartments in Highlands Ranch
9336 Bellewood Ct

9336 South Bellewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

9336 South Bellewood Court, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Highlands Ranch Home ready for move in Jan 20 - We have a nice Highlands Ranch home available January 20
Please allow me to show you this beautiful home! Includes wood burning fireplace, granite counter tops, built in shelves all throughout home, & hardwood floors. Upstairs it has two bedrooms plus loft area which includes built in shelving. Bedrooms are nice neutral colors and include crown molding
The basement includes one bedroom, full size washer and dryer, plus one bonus room. There are two bathrooms (one upstairs and one on the main level just off the kitchen area)
approximately 1874 sq ft.
The home is in great condition. Nice size fenced backyard.

If you would like to know more details please call Jena with Beacon Property Management at 720-298-2556

Also view this home at www.beaconpropertymanagement.com

NO SMOKING

Pets considered on a case by case basis... IF approved $250.00 non-refundable pet deposit fee required per pet

Security Deposit- $2100.00 - Each applicant over the age of 18 will need to fill out an application $40.00 (inc full credit and background check, residential and employment check)

(RLNE3844301)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9336 Bellewood Ct have any available units?
9336 Bellewood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9336 Bellewood Ct have?
Some of 9336 Bellewood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9336 Bellewood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9336 Bellewood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9336 Bellewood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9336 Bellewood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9336 Bellewood Ct offer parking?
No, 9336 Bellewood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9336 Bellewood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9336 Bellewood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9336 Bellewood Ct have a pool?
No, 9336 Bellewood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9336 Bellewood Ct have accessible units?
No, 9336 Bellewood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9336 Bellewood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9336 Bellewood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9336 Bellewood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9336 Bellewood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

