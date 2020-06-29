9336 Bellewood Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Highlands Ranch Home ready for move in Jan 20 - We have a nice Highlands Ranch home available January 20

Please allow me to show you this beautiful home! Includes wood burning fireplace, granite counter tops, built in shelves all throughout home, & hardwood floors. Upstairs it has two bedrooms plus loft area which includes built in shelving. Bedrooms are nice neutral colors and include crown molding

The basement includes one bedroom, full size washer and dryer, plus one bonus room. There are two bathrooms (one upstairs and one on the main level just off the kitchen area)

approximately 1874 sq ft.

The home is in great condition. Nice size fenced backyard.



If you would like to know more details please call Jena with Beacon Property Management at 720-298-2556



Also view this home at www.beaconpropertymanagement.com



NO SMOKING



Pets considered on a case by case basis... IF approved $250.00 non-refundable pet deposit fee required per pet



Security Deposit- $2100.00 - Each applicant over the age of 18 will need to fill out an application $40.00 (inc full credit and background check, residential and employment check)



