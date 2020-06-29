Amenities

9292 Sand Hill Trl Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 2 Story in Highlands Ranch - Walking distance to open space/bike paths and one of Highlands Ranch state of the art recreation centers. Close to (good, well-rated) schools, including Valor. Walk to shopping center, easy to get to I-25, C-470, University Blvd. & County Line Rd. Quiet, corner lot. Call today, this will go fast! This beautiful home features an amazing chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances (almost new french door refrigerator, microwave, 3 ovens: 1 gas, 2 electric, dishwasher, granite countertops, pull out shelves, recessed lights, vaulted ceiling, skylights, garden window and walk-in pantry!!), smoke and pet free, jetted tub in five piece master bath, Huge walk-in closet in master bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, built in speakers, finished garden level basement, low maintenance yard with 10' x 30' back deck, new roof, new exterior paint, main level bedroom and remodeled 3/4 bath (great for someone elderly).



