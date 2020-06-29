All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9292 Sand Hill Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9292 Sand Hill Trl
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

9292 Sand Hill Trl

9292 Sand Hill Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Eastridge
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9292 Sand Hill Trl, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9292 Sand Hill Trl Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 2 Story in Highlands Ranch - Walking distance to open space/bike paths and one of Highlands Ranch state of the art recreation centers. Close to (good, well-rated) schools, including Valor. Walk to shopping center, easy to get to I-25, C-470, University Blvd. & County Line Rd. Quiet, corner lot. Call today, this will go fast! This beautiful home features an amazing chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances (almost new french door refrigerator, microwave, 3 ovens: 1 gas, 2 electric, dishwasher, granite countertops, pull out shelves, recessed lights, vaulted ceiling, skylights, garden window and walk-in pantry!!), smoke and pet free, jetted tub in five piece master bath, Huge walk-in closet in master bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, built in speakers, finished garden level basement, low maintenance yard with 10' x 30' back deck, new roof, new exterior paint, main level bedroom and remodeled 3/4 bath (great for someone elderly).

(RLNE3722871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9292 Sand Hill Trl have any available units?
9292 Sand Hill Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9292 Sand Hill Trl have?
Some of 9292 Sand Hill Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9292 Sand Hill Trl currently offering any rent specials?
9292 Sand Hill Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9292 Sand Hill Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9292 Sand Hill Trl is pet friendly.
Does 9292 Sand Hill Trl offer parking?
No, 9292 Sand Hill Trl does not offer parking.
Does 9292 Sand Hill Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9292 Sand Hill Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9292 Sand Hill Trl have a pool?
No, 9292 Sand Hill Trl does not have a pool.
Does 9292 Sand Hill Trl have accessible units?
No, 9292 Sand Hill Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 9292 Sand Hill Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9292 Sand Hill Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 9292 Sand Hill Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9292 Sand Hill Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gyms
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs