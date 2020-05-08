All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

9252 Crestmore Way

9252 South Crestmore Way · (303) 796-1248
Location

9252 South Crestmore Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 9252 Crestmore Way · Avail. Jul 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
9252 Crestmore Way Available 07/01/20 Spectacular Home In Highlands Ranch - This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage. Meticulously maintained, this home has wood floors, granite countertops in the kitchen, flawless paint, vaulted ceilings that gives you an additional feel of spaciousness. There are fantastic plantation shutters that add to the ambiance of the home. Finished walk out basement adds additional space with the 5th bedroom. Lovely deck for entertaining and a perfectly manicured lawn. This home is in a perfect location with everything you need right around you. For more information or to schedule a showing, please call Heartstone Properties, LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103

(RLNE2503456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9252 Crestmore Way have any available units?
9252 Crestmore Way has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9252 Crestmore Way have?
Some of 9252 Crestmore Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9252 Crestmore Way currently offering any rent specials?
9252 Crestmore Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9252 Crestmore Way pet-friendly?
No, 9252 Crestmore Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9252 Crestmore Way offer parking?
Yes, 9252 Crestmore Way does offer parking.
Does 9252 Crestmore Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9252 Crestmore Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9252 Crestmore Way have a pool?
Yes, 9252 Crestmore Way has a pool.
Does 9252 Crestmore Way have accessible units?
No, 9252 Crestmore Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9252 Crestmore Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9252 Crestmore Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9252 Crestmore Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9252 Crestmore Way has units with air conditioning.
