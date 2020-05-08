Amenities

9252 Crestmore Way Available 07/01/20 Spectacular Home In Highlands Ranch - This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage. Meticulously maintained, this home has wood floors, granite countertops in the kitchen, flawless paint, vaulted ceilings that gives you an additional feel of spaciousness. There are fantastic plantation shutters that add to the ambiance of the home. Finished walk out basement adds additional space with the 5th bedroom. Lovely deck for entertaining and a perfectly manicured lawn. This home is in a perfect location with everything you need right around you. For more information or to schedule a showing, please call Heartstone Properties, LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103



