Highlands Ranch, CO
911 Riddlewood Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

911 Riddlewood Road

911 Riddlewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

911 Riddlewood Road, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
ice maker
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Available NOW
18-month lease at $1995 per month.

Nice 2-story home in Highlands Ranch. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and a 5-piece master bath. Finished basement with a large room and 3/4 bath. New carpet and paint. All appliances stay including full size washer and dryer. Central Air, sprinkler system, gas fireplace! Tenants have use of area Recreation Centers.

**1 dog may be possible to well qualified applicants with an additional deposit of $500.

**No Smokers

**If the property has a washer, dryer and/or ice maker they are their for your use and convenience and may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Riddlewood Road have any available units?
911 Riddlewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 911 Riddlewood Road have?
Some of 911 Riddlewood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Riddlewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
911 Riddlewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Riddlewood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 Riddlewood Road is pet friendly.
Does 911 Riddlewood Road offer parking?
No, 911 Riddlewood Road does not offer parking.
Does 911 Riddlewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 Riddlewood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Riddlewood Road have a pool?
No, 911 Riddlewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 911 Riddlewood Road have accessible units?
No, 911 Riddlewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Riddlewood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 Riddlewood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Riddlewood Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 911 Riddlewood Road has units with air conditioning.

