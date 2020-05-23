911 Riddlewood Road

Amenities
Available NOW
18-month lease at $1995 per month.
Nice 2-story home in Highlands Ranch. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and a 5-piece master bath. Finished basement with a large room and 3/4 bath. New carpet and paint. All appliances stay including full size washer and dryer. Central Air, sprinkler system, gas fireplace! Tenants have use of area Recreation Centers.
**1 dog may be possible to well qualified applicants with an additional deposit of $500.
**No Smokers
**If the property has a washer, dryer and/or ice maker they are their for your use and convenience and may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.
Contact us to schedule a showing.