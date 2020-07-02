All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

9040 Sanderling Way

9040 Sanderling Way · No Longer Available
Location

9040 Sanderling Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Pet Friendly Home in Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 60149

Two story home in Province Center near University and Colorado will be available 5/1/2020. This house has 4BR/3.5BA/2813SF and two kitchens. Upstairs is the Master Suite with large sitting area, five piece bath and high end fixtures, bedrooms 2 and 3 plus full bath. The finished walkout basement has a family room w/wet bar, 4th bedroom and full bath. The main floor features hardwood floors throughout the living room with gas fireplace, dining room, half bath and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The fenced yard backs to open space and has a sprinkler system, deck and patio. Additional features include central air, attached two car garage, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer, walk-in closets, western exposure and more. Located in the Douglas County Schools, close to the Links golf course with easy access to C-470 and I-25. Owner pays the HOA fees. Tenants pay all utilities and for a monthly fee can use the Highlands Ranch Recreation Centers and pools. Skype showings initially.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60149
Property Id 60149

(RLNE5681429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9040 Sanderling Way have any available units?
9040 Sanderling Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9040 Sanderling Way have?
Some of 9040 Sanderling Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9040 Sanderling Way currently offering any rent specials?
9040 Sanderling Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9040 Sanderling Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9040 Sanderling Way is pet friendly.
Does 9040 Sanderling Way offer parking?
Yes, 9040 Sanderling Way offers parking.
Does 9040 Sanderling Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9040 Sanderling Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9040 Sanderling Way have a pool?
Yes, 9040 Sanderling Way has a pool.
Does 9040 Sanderling Way have accessible units?
No, 9040 Sanderling Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9040 Sanderling Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9040 Sanderling Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9040 Sanderling Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9040 Sanderling Way has units with air conditioning.

