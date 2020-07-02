9040 Sanderling Way

Amenities

Pet Friendly Home in Highlands Ranch



Two story home in Province Center near University and Colorado will be available 5/1/2020. This house has 4BR/3.5BA/2813SF and two kitchens. Upstairs is the Master Suite with large sitting area, five piece bath and high end fixtures, bedrooms 2 and 3 plus full bath. The finished walkout basement has a family room w/wet bar, 4th bedroom and full bath. The main floor features hardwood floors throughout the living room with gas fireplace, dining room, half bath and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The fenced yard backs to open space and has a sprinkler system, deck and patio. Additional features include central air, attached two car garage, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer, walk-in closets, western exposure and more. Located in the Douglas County Schools, close to the Links golf course with easy access to C-470 and I-25. Owner pays the HOA fees. Tenants pay all utilities and for a monthly fee can use the Highlands Ranch Recreation Centers and pools. Skype showings initially.

