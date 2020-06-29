8869 Edinburgh Cir

Amenities
Stunning Turnbury Townhome in Highlands Ranch - This beautiful town-home is in a wonderful location, walking distance to restaurants, bars, movie theaters and entertainment, and is within 5 minutes to the freeway for quick travel access! With over 2500sq ft, 3 beds and 3.5 baths, this town-home truly is large enough to feel at home without feeling cramped. Includes updated kitchen appliances, large open kitchen, granite counter tops, garage parking, washer/dryer, everything you need to feel at home!
**Offered at $2350/mo for 1 year OR $2250/mo for a longer lease of 18-24months!**
Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $200 nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Rent includes exterior maintenance, water, trash & sewer plus access to all community facilities. Tenant responsible for gas/electric, cable, internet.
This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments. $40 application fee per adult named on lease
Contact us today for a showing!
Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 106 - Cameron
(RLNE5692635)