8869 Edinburgh Cir

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access media room

Stunning Turnbury Townhome in Highlands Ranch - This beautiful town-home is in a wonderful location, walking distance to restaurants, bars, movie theaters and entertainment, and is within 5 minutes to the freeway for quick travel access! With over 2500sq ft, 3 beds and 3.5 baths, this town-home truly is large enough to feel at home without feeling cramped. Includes updated kitchen appliances, large open kitchen, granite counter tops, garage parking, washer/dryer, everything you need to feel at home!



**Offered at $2350/mo for 1 year OR $2250/mo for a longer lease of 18-24months!**

Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $200 nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Rent includes exterior maintenance, water, trash & sewer plus access to all community facilities. Tenant responsible for gas/electric, cable, internet.



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments. $40 application fee per adult named on lease



Contact us today for a showing!



Beacon Property Management

303-347-0975

ext 101 - Kerri

ext 106 - Cameron



(RLNE5692635)