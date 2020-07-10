8834 Copeland Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4adcba6066 ---- Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath remodeled two-story home in Province Center. This fantastic home has a wonderful, updated floor plan and beautiful hardwood flooring.The modern kitchen, updated in 2016, is well equipped with gorgeous granite counter tops, a designer glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and under-mount lighting. All bedrooms upstairs, including the master suite with en-suite bathroom, plus a fully finished basement with storage space. Enjoy the Colorado outdoors in this beautifully landscaped backyard with privacy fencing, a concrete patio and sprinkler system. Close proximity to Highlands Ranch Village Shopping Center, Whole Foods and Park Meadows, and walking distance to Province Center Park and Kline Homestead Park. This home sits in one of the few areas that can join the Highlands Ranch Rec center membership. ***Main level and upper level will be repainted prior to move-in and carpet will be replaced in all bedrooms.*** No smoking. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 2 Car Garage Basement Storage Central A/C Extra Freezer Fenced Backyard Finished Basement Stove W/D Hook Ups