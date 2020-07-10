All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
8834 Copeland Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:03 PM

8834 Copeland Street

8834 Copeland Street · No Longer Available
Location

8834 Copeland Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4adcba6066 ---- Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath remodeled two-story home in Province Center. This fantastic home has a wonderful, updated floor plan and beautiful hardwood flooring.The modern kitchen, updated in 2016, is well equipped with gorgeous granite counter tops, a designer glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and under-mount lighting. All bedrooms upstairs, including the master suite with en-suite bathroom, plus a fully finished basement with storage space. Enjoy the Colorado outdoors in this beautifully landscaped backyard with privacy fencing, a concrete patio and sprinkler system. Close proximity to Highlands Ranch Village Shopping Center, Whole Foods and Park Meadows, and walking distance to Province Center Park and Kline Homestead Park. This home sits in one of the few areas that can join the Highlands Ranch Rec center membership. ***Main level and upper level will be repainted prior to move-in and carpet will be replaced in all bedrooms.*** No smoking. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 2 Car Garage Basement Storage Central A/C Extra Freezer Fenced Backyard Finished Basement Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8834 Copeland Street have any available units?
8834 Copeland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8834 Copeland Street have?
Some of 8834 Copeland Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8834 Copeland Street currently offering any rent specials?
8834 Copeland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8834 Copeland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8834 Copeland Street is pet friendly.
Does 8834 Copeland Street offer parking?
Yes, 8834 Copeland Street offers parking.
Does 8834 Copeland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8834 Copeland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8834 Copeland Street have a pool?
No, 8834 Copeland Street does not have a pool.
Does 8834 Copeland Street have accessible units?
No, 8834 Copeland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8834 Copeland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8834 Copeland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8834 Copeland Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8834 Copeland Street has units with air conditioning.

