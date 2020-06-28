8751 South Elk Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Clean home that features 4 bedrooms plus 3 bathrooms and a finished basement . Fenced Yard 2 car garage All appliances including a Washer and Dryer. 2 Fireplaces for those cozy winter nights .Updated and modern Anderson windows .Corner lot Vaulted ceilings. Hardwood and carpet floors. Nice Master Suite with Mountain views. Rent includes all 4 Recreation centers.$51 application fee per Adult Ready in September Minimum Credit score of 650 plus 3 times rent gross income