8751 South Elk Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 Northridge
Clean home that features 4 bedrooms plus 3 bathrooms and a finished basement . Fenced Yard 2 car garage All appliances including a Washer and Dryer. 2 Fireplaces for those cozy winter nights .Updated and modern Anderson windows .Corner lot Vaulted ceilings. Hardwood and carpet floors. Nice Master Suite with Mountain views. Rent includes all 4 Recreation centers.$51 application fee per Adult Ready in September Minimum Credit score of 650 plus 3 times rent gross income
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
