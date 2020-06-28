All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:03 PM

8751 South Elk Street

8751 South Elk Street · No Longer Available
Location

8751 South Elk Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Clean home that features 4 bedrooms plus 3 bathrooms and a finished basement . Fenced Yard 2 car garage All appliances including a Washer and Dryer. 2 Fireplaces for those cozy winter nights .Updated and modern Anderson windows .Corner lot Vaulted ceilings. Hardwood and carpet floors. Nice Master Suite with Mountain views. Rent includes all 4 Recreation centers.$51 application fee per Adult Ready in September Minimum Credit score of 650 plus 3 times rent gross income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8751 South Elk Street have any available units?
8751 South Elk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8751 South Elk Street have?
Some of 8751 South Elk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8751 South Elk Street currently offering any rent specials?
8751 South Elk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8751 South Elk Street pet-friendly?
No, 8751 South Elk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 8751 South Elk Street offer parking?
Yes, 8751 South Elk Street offers parking.
Does 8751 South Elk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8751 South Elk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8751 South Elk Street have a pool?
Yes, 8751 South Elk Street has a pool.
Does 8751 South Elk Street have accessible units?
No, 8751 South Elk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8751 South Elk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8751 South Elk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8751 South Elk Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8751 South Elk Street has units with air conditioning.
