Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

8406 Pebble Creek Way #102

8406 South Pebble Creek Way · (303) 579-2667
Location

8406 South Pebble Creek Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 2 BR/2 BA Lower Level Condo w/ 1 Car Detached Garage!! - Stunning 2 BR/2 BA Lower Level Condo w/ 1 Car Detached Garage!! Gorgeous hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and corian counter tops in kitchen, updated bathrooms, and stone front gas fireplace. Both bedrooms are very spacious with tons of closet space. Washer and Dryer in unit. Community has pool and clubhouse with fitness center. You will also have access to the Highlands Ranch Rec Centers! Close to Major Highways, restaurants and shopping!! Call Marlo Tapparo w/ Beacon Property Management at 303-579-2667 to schedule your showing today.

(RLNE5935271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 have any available units?
8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 have?
Some of 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 currently offering any rent specials?
8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 pet-friendly?
No, 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 offer parking?
Yes, 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 offers parking.
Does 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 have a pool?
Yes, 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 has a pool.
Does 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 have accessible units?
No, 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8406 Pebble Creek Way #102 does not have units with air conditioning.
