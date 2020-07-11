8406 Pebble Creek Way #102

Amenities

Stunning 2 BR/2 BA Lower Level Condo w/ 1 Car Detached Garage!! - Stunning 2 BR/2 BA Lower Level Condo w/ 1 Car Detached Garage!! Gorgeous hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and corian counter tops in kitchen, updated bathrooms, and stone front gas fireplace. Both bedrooms are very spacious with tons of closet space. Washer and Dryer in unit. Community has pool and clubhouse with fitness center. You will also have access to the Highlands Ranch Rec Centers! Close to Major Highways, restaurants and shopping!! Call Marlo Tapparo w/ Beacon Property Management at 303-579-2667 to schedule your showing today.



(RLNE5935271)