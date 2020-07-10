All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8354 Sunnyside Court

Location

8354 Sunnyside Court, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath tri-level is located on a quiet corner lot. Over 1500 finished sq ft on the 3 levels plus an unfinished basement of approx 500 sq ft, great for storage!

Main floor houses the formal living room, kitchen and dining area. Up the stairs to 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Master suite includes vaulted ceilings. Down a few steps from the dining area to the family room which has access to the backyard patio. Washer dryer hookups are in the basement.

Great Location! Minutes to C-470 and a short distance to Park Meadows with all of it's shops and restaurants plus easy access to RTD light rail.

This property is professionally managed, please email or call us to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8354 Sunnyside Court have any available units?
8354 Sunnyside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8354 Sunnyside Court have?
Some of 8354 Sunnyside Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8354 Sunnyside Court currently offering any rent specials?
8354 Sunnyside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8354 Sunnyside Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8354 Sunnyside Court is pet friendly.
Does 8354 Sunnyside Court offer parking?
Yes, 8354 Sunnyside Court offers parking.
Does 8354 Sunnyside Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8354 Sunnyside Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8354 Sunnyside Court have a pool?
No, 8354 Sunnyside Court does not have a pool.
Does 8354 Sunnyside Court have accessible units?
No, 8354 Sunnyside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8354 Sunnyside Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8354 Sunnyside Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8354 Sunnyside Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8354 Sunnyside Court does not have units with air conditioning.

