8354 Sunnyside Court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 2 bath tri-level is located on a quiet corner lot. Over 1500 finished sq ft on the 3 levels plus an unfinished basement of approx 500 sq ft, great for storage!



Main floor houses the formal living room, kitchen and dining area. Up the stairs to 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Master suite includes vaulted ceilings. Down a few steps from the dining area to the family room which has access to the backyard patio. Washer dryer hookups are in the basement.



Great Location! Minutes to C-470 and a short distance to Park Meadows with all of it's shops and restaurants plus easy access to RTD light rail.



This property is professionally managed, please email or call us to set your showing.