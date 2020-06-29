All apartments in Highlands Ranch
835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B

835 Brookhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

835 Brookhurst Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Townhome in popular Town Center - Property Id: 182567

Beautiful and spotless 3 bedroom townhome with attached 2 car garage. Hardwood in kitchen and dining room area. Stainless steel appliances, slab granite counters in kitchen and on island. 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, fully tiled. Walk-in closet in Master Bedroom. Laundry room on second floor, washer and dryer not included. Nice storage area in basement. Large balcony. All landscaping, snow removal, trash removal included. The rent also includes the facilities of Highlands Ranch Community Association with 4 recreation centers, miles of trails and parks. Fantastic location within easy walking distance to Town Center in Highlands Ranch, Civic Green Park, library, restaurants, and shopping. Close to the new UC Health hospital and Children's hospital.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182567
Property Id 182567

(RLNE5368049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B have any available units?
835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B have?
Some of 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B offers parking.
Does 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B have a pool?
No, 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

