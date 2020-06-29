835 Brookhurst Ave Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Townhome in popular Town Center - Property Id: 182567



Beautiful and spotless 3 bedroom townhome with attached 2 car garage. Hardwood in kitchen and dining room area. Stainless steel appliances, slab granite counters in kitchen and on island. 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, fully tiled. Walk-in closet in Master Bedroom. Laundry room on second floor, washer and dryer not included. Nice storage area in basement. Large balcony. All landscaping, snow removal, trash removal included. The rent also includes the facilities of Highlands Ranch Community Association with 4 recreation centers, miles of trails and parks. Fantastic location within easy walking distance to Town Center in Highlands Ranch, Civic Green Park, library, restaurants, and shopping. Close to the new UC Health hospital and Children's hospital.

