703 Tiger Lily Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly

Gorgeous 5 bed,4 bathroom 4200 sq foot custom house in the coveted safe and family friendly Backcountry Community of Highlands Ranch. This home has all the top of the line upgrades to include an open kitchen, 5 burner gas cooktop, stainless appliances, granite counters, Master Suite with 5 piece bath, hot tub and outdoor kitchen. Fully finished basement with brag worthy custom wet bar, additional bedroom and kids playroom. This home is located inside the gated community of Backcounty. Living here gives you exclusive access to the Sundial House with resort style pool, Pikes Pub, fitness studio, spa treatment rooms, outdoor amphitheater and family planned events. Adjacent to over 8200 acres of wilderness area for hiking, mountain biking, trail running and exploring! It is assigned to one of the best elementary schools... Stone Mountain Elementary. Small dogs are allowed. This home will be available for move-in June 1st!Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management.