Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
703 Tiger Lily Way
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:11 PM

703 Tiger Lily Way

703 Tiger Lily Way · No Longer Available
Location

703 Tiger Lily Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 bed,4 bathroom 4200 sq foot custom house in the coveted safe and family friendly Backcountry Community of Highlands Ranch. This home has all the top of the line upgrades to include an open kitchen, 5 burner gas cooktop, stainless appliances, granite counters, Master Suite with 5 piece bath, hot tub and outdoor kitchen. Fully finished basement with brag worthy custom wet bar, additional bedroom and kids playroom. This home is located inside the gated community of Backcounty.  Living here gives you exclusive access to the Sundial House with resort style pool, Pikes Pub, fitness studio, spa treatment rooms, outdoor amphitheater and family planned events.  Adjacent to over 8200 acres of wilderness area for hiking, mountain biking, trail running and exploring! It is assigned to one of the best elementary schools... Stone Mountain Elementary.  Small dogs are allowed. This home will be available for move-in June 1st!Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Tiger Lily Way have any available units?
703 Tiger Lily Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 703 Tiger Lily Way have?
Some of 703 Tiger Lily Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Tiger Lily Way currently offering any rent specials?
703 Tiger Lily Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Tiger Lily Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Tiger Lily Way is pet friendly.
Does 703 Tiger Lily Way offer parking?
No, 703 Tiger Lily Way does not offer parking.
Does 703 Tiger Lily Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Tiger Lily Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Tiger Lily Way have a pool?
Yes, 703 Tiger Lily Way has a pool.
Does 703 Tiger Lily Way have accessible units?
No, 703 Tiger Lily Way does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Tiger Lily Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Tiger Lily Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Tiger Lily Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Tiger Lily Way does not have units with air conditioning.
