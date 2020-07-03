Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

527 English Sparrow Trail Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Southridge Highlands Ranch Home! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed / 2.5 bath home in the Southridge community of Highlands Ranch. This home features an open kitchen area that flows into a family room with a gas fireplace and separate living room. Freshly painted, new hardwood floors, and new carpet. Washer/dryer hook up. AC. 2 car attached garage, fenced in yard, and unfinished basement with lots of storage area. New deck installed last summer (not pictured)



No smoking. No marijuana. Dog negotiable.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4186697)