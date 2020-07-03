All apartments in Highlands Ranch
527 English Sparrow Trail
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

527 English Sparrow Trail

527 West English Sparrow Trail · No Longer Available
Location

527 West English Sparrow Trail, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
527 English Sparrow Trail Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Southridge Highlands Ranch Home! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed / 2.5 bath home in the Southridge community of Highlands Ranch. This home features an open kitchen area that flows into a family room with a gas fireplace and separate living room. Freshly painted, new hardwood floors, and new carpet. Washer/dryer hook up. AC. 2 car attached garage, fenced in yard, and unfinished basement with lots of storage area. New deck installed last summer (not pictured)

No smoking. No marijuana. Dog negotiable.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4186697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 English Sparrow Trail have any available units?
527 English Sparrow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 527 English Sparrow Trail have?
Some of 527 English Sparrow Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 English Sparrow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
527 English Sparrow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 English Sparrow Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 English Sparrow Trail is pet friendly.
Does 527 English Sparrow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 527 English Sparrow Trail offers parking.
Does 527 English Sparrow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 English Sparrow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 English Sparrow Trail have a pool?
No, 527 English Sparrow Trail does not have a pool.
Does 527 English Sparrow Trail have accessible units?
No, 527 English Sparrow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 527 English Sparrow Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 English Sparrow Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527 English Sparrow Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 527 English Sparrow Trail has units with air conditioning.

