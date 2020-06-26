Amenities

5263 Clovervale Circle Available 04/01/20 Stunning Highlands Ranch Home Featuring Gourmet Kitchen, Beautiful Backyard with Custom Patio & Master Retreat with Soaking Tub & Walk-In Shower with Bench! MUST SEE!! - Exquisite Home in Desirable Community of Southridge in Highlands Ranch is an Absolute Must See!! Enter into your Main Living Area with 2-Story Vaulted Ceilings and Floor to Ceiling Windows that Shower the Entire Home in Natural Light. Gourmet Kitchen will Impress Even the Most Critical of Chefs with Endless Maple Cabinetry, Slab Granite Countertops, Gas Cook-Top & all Stainless Steel Appliances. Kitchen also Features a Media/Planning Desk. Luxurious Master Suite with 5-Piece En Suite Bathroom Featuring Walk-In Shower with Bench Seat, Large Soaking Tub, Dual Vanity, and Extra Storage & Counterspace. Laundry Room Features New Washer & Dryer and Cabinet Space.



Relax after a Long Day in your Custom Backyard with Lighted Covered Patio Featuring Stamped Concrete and Nearly Maintenance Free Yard. Minutes to Coveted Rock Canyon High School in the Douglas County School District. EZ Access to Monarch Blvd & I-25.

Trash and Recycling Included! Access to any of the four Highlands Ranch Community Association Recreational Centers (Closest is the Southridge Center) Featuring Fitness Center, Spa, Running Track, 3 Indoor Pools & 1 Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts and So Much More!!



Shorter Term Leases Considered! You Will Not be Disappointed!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Impressive Home Today Before it's too Late! Call Thuy today @ 720-435-1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.



***Check out our Virtual Tour!! - https://tours.virtuance.com/1306758?a=1



Applicants must have a minimum 640 credit.

No Criminal Background, Negative Rental History or Evictions.

Pets Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs & Cats Considered with Pet Fee & Pet Rent.



This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



