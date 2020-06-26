All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:14 AM

5263 Clovervale Circle

5263 Clovervale Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5263 Clovervale Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
5263 Clovervale Circle Available 04/01/20 Stunning Highlands Ranch Home Featuring Gourmet Kitchen, Beautiful Backyard with Custom Patio & Master Retreat with Soaking Tub & Walk-In Shower with Bench! MUST SEE!! - Exquisite Home in Desirable Community of Southridge in Highlands Ranch is an Absolute Must See!! Enter into your Main Living Area with 2-Story Vaulted Ceilings and Floor to Ceiling Windows that Shower the Entire Home in Natural Light. Gourmet Kitchen will Impress Even the Most Critical of Chefs with Endless Maple Cabinetry, Slab Granite Countertops, Gas Cook-Top & all Stainless Steel Appliances. Kitchen also Features a Media/Planning Desk. Luxurious Master Suite with 5-Piece En Suite Bathroom Featuring Walk-In Shower with Bench Seat, Large Soaking Tub, Dual Vanity, and Extra Storage & Counterspace. Laundry Room Features New Washer & Dryer and Cabinet Space.

Relax after a Long Day in your Custom Backyard with Lighted Covered Patio Featuring Stamped Concrete and Nearly Maintenance Free Yard. Minutes to Coveted Rock Canyon High School in the Douglas County School District. EZ Access to Monarch Blvd & I-25.
Trash and Recycling Included! Access to any of the four Highlands Ranch Community Association Recreational Centers (Closest is the Southridge Center) Featuring Fitness Center, Spa, Running Track, 3 Indoor Pools & 1 Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts and So Much More!!

Shorter Term Leases Considered! You Will Not be Disappointed!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Impressive Home Today Before it's too Late! Call Thuy today @ 720-435-1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.

***Check out our Virtual Tour!! - https://tours.virtuance.com/1306758?a=1

Applicants must have a minimum 640 credit.
No Criminal Background, Negative Rental History or Evictions.
Pets Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs & Cats Considered with Pet Fee & Pet Rent.

This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

(RLNE4894004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5263 Clovervale Circle have any available units?
5263 Clovervale Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 5263 Clovervale Circle have?
Some of 5263 Clovervale Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5263 Clovervale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5263 Clovervale Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5263 Clovervale Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5263 Clovervale Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5263 Clovervale Circle offer parking?
No, 5263 Clovervale Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5263 Clovervale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5263 Clovervale Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5263 Clovervale Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5263 Clovervale Circle has a pool.
Does 5263 Clovervale Circle have accessible units?
No, 5263 Clovervale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5263 Clovervale Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5263 Clovervale Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5263 Clovervale Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5263 Clovervale Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
