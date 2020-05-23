All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

5253 Wangaratta Way

5253 East Wangaratta Way · No Longer Available
Location

5253 East Wangaratta Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5253 Wangaratta Way Available 06/13/20 A HOME CHANGES EVERYTHING! - Trish Gonzales
720.602.9470
trish.gonzales@realatlas.com

From the moment you walk in to this bright home in Highlands Ranch, you can see the quality of care given to it. Hardwood floors throughout main floor, large vaulted ceilings in the living room flows directly into the open plan dining room and kitchen. Granite counter-tops and tons of cabinet space are highlighted by the stainless appliances. Fully fenced backyard is the ideal area for enjoying all of Colorado's great weather.

New Paint
New Carpet
New hardwood floors/stain
Stainless steel appliances
Central Air
Gas fireplace
4 bedrooms
2 1/2 bath
private backyard with privacy fence
Backyard patio

Rent: $2295
Deposit: $2295 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy:
No Pets

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Trish Gonzales
720.602.9470
trish.gonzales@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE5787109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5253 Wangaratta Way have any available units?
5253 Wangaratta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 5253 Wangaratta Way have?
Some of 5253 Wangaratta Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5253 Wangaratta Way currently offering any rent specials?
5253 Wangaratta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5253 Wangaratta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5253 Wangaratta Way is pet friendly.
Does 5253 Wangaratta Way offer parking?
No, 5253 Wangaratta Way does not offer parking.
Does 5253 Wangaratta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5253 Wangaratta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5253 Wangaratta Way have a pool?
No, 5253 Wangaratta Way does not have a pool.
Does 5253 Wangaratta Way have accessible units?
No, 5253 Wangaratta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5253 Wangaratta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5253 Wangaratta Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5253 Wangaratta Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5253 Wangaratta Way has units with air conditioning.

