Amenities
5253 Wangaratta Way Available 06/13/20
720.602.9470
trish.gonzales@realatlas.com
From the moment you walk in to this bright home in Highlands Ranch, you can see the quality of care given to it. Hardwood floors throughout main floor, large vaulted ceilings in the living room flows directly into the open plan dining room and kitchen. Granite counter-tops and tons of cabinet space are highlighted by the stainless appliances. Fully fenced backyard is the ideal area for enjoying all of Colorado's great weather.
New Paint
New Carpet
New hardwood floors/stain
Stainless steel appliances
Central Air
Gas fireplace
4 bedrooms
2 1/2 bath
private backyard with privacy fence
Backyard patio
Rent: $2295
Deposit: $2295 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Pet Policy:
No Pets
Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Trish Gonzales
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
