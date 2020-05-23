Amenities

5253 Wangaratta Way Available 06/13/20 A HOME CHANGES EVERYTHING! - Trish Gonzales

720.602.9470

trish.gonzales@realatlas.com



From the moment you walk in to this bright home in Highlands Ranch, you can see the quality of care given to it. Hardwood floors throughout main floor, large vaulted ceilings in the living room flows directly into the open plan dining room and kitchen. Granite counter-tops and tons of cabinet space are highlighted by the stainless appliances. Fully fenced backyard is the ideal area for enjoying all of Colorado's great weather.



New Paint

New Carpet

New hardwood floors/stain

Stainless steel appliances

Central Air

Gas fireplace

4 bedrooms

2 1/2 bath

private backyard with privacy fence

Backyard patio



Rent: $2295

Deposit: $2295 for well qualified applicants.

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy:

No Pets



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Trish Gonzales

720.602.9470

trish.gonzales@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

@REALTOR



