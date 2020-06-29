Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

522 White Cloud Dr Available 06/06/20 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath, 1973 Sq Ft, 522 White Cloud Dr Highlands Ranch - Available 6/6/2020! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath two story home in Highlands Ranch sits at the back of a quiet cul de sac conveniently located off Broadway and 470. Spacious open concept layout with vaulted ceilings and brilliant natural light shining through new white plantation shutters. Newer carpet and newer paint. Lovely natural wood laminate flooring carries through your main floor. The bright open kitchen features updated lighting, cabinets and hardware, newer microwave, dishwasher & oven, island and a desk nook. The master suite has high vaulted ceilings, an en-suite bath with dual sinks, and a large walk-in cedar closet! But wait, theres more! A finished basement! Basement boasts your 4th bedroom with en-suite 3/4 bath, full size washer and dryer, and ample storage. The nicely landscaped backyard has lush grass, a utility shed and patio, perfect for entertaining! Additional features: new exterior paint and new landscaping. You'll have access to all the community amenities including 4 rec centers, pools, tennis & basketball courts, and access to miles of walking/biking trails for FREE! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Newer A/C and refrigerator! Small dogs permitted (under 35 bls) with $250 refundable deposit and $25 per month pet rent per pet. NO cats please. Hurry now; this home wont last! Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management; Schedule your showing online at IntegrityRM.net/Rentals



Application Fee: $50

Security Deposit: $2,295

Lease Admin Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10 / month



**Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4084481)