All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 511 Snowy Owl Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
511 Snowy Owl Place
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

511 Snowy Owl Place

511 Snowy Owl Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

511 Snowy Owl Place, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c47e2510a0 ---- This lovely home in the heart of Highlands Ranch features amazing views and backs to parks and open space for great backyard entertaining and privacy. Well maintained and laid out for a multitude of living situations. This property also features a large open great room with high ceilings and a great gas fireplace with blower feature which could be used to assist in heating the home in the winter months or on a snowy day. The home also features newer HVAC units (Furnace and A/C) and new windows to help keep those utilities bills in check. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and the owner will provide a Washer and Dryer if desired by the incoming tenant. All 3 bedrooms are on the upper level along with 2 of the 3 baths. Downstairs is a fully finished basement with plenty of additional storage. The large living room could be used as a man cave or second living/family room. (More photos on the way) The community features great recreations centers, pools, parks and trails. Tenants receive access to the rec centers as part of their residency. Northridge Recreation Center is a 2 minute walk. North Ridge Elementary is also just a block away, check out the great school ratings! Quick access to C-470, shopping, restaurants and other amenities. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. 1 small dog will be considered - the property does not have a secured fence surrounding the backyard. No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 2 Car Attached Garage A/C Clubhouse Community Pool Finished Basement Gas Fireplace Large Backyard Neighborhood Trails Oversized 2 Car Garage Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Snowy Owl Place have any available units?
511 Snowy Owl Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 511 Snowy Owl Place have?
Some of 511 Snowy Owl Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Snowy Owl Place currently offering any rent specials?
511 Snowy Owl Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Snowy Owl Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 Snowy Owl Place is pet friendly.
Does 511 Snowy Owl Place offer parking?
Yes, 511 Snowy Owl Place offers parking.
Does 511 Snowy Owl Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Snowy Owl Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Snowy Owl Place have a pool?
Yes, 511 Snowy Owl Place has a pool.
Does 511 Snowy Owl Place have accessible units?
No, 511 Snowy Owl Place does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Snowy Owl Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Snowy Owl Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Snowy Owl Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 511 Snowy Owl Place has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gym
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs