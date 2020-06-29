511 Snowy Owl Place

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c47e2510a0 ---- This lovely home in the heart of Highlands Ranch features amazing views and backs to parks and open space for great backyard entertaining and privacy. Well maintained and laid out for a multitude of living situations. This property also features a large open great room with high ceilings and a great gas fireplace with blower feature which could be used to assist in heating the home in the winter months or on a snowy day. The home also features newer HVAC units (Furnace and A/C) and new windows to help keep those utilities bills in check. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and the owner will provide a Washer and Dryer if desired by the incoming tenant. All 3 bedrooms are on the upper level along with 2 of the 3 baths. Downstairs is a fully finished basement with plenty of additional storage. The large living room could be used as a man cave or second living/family room. (More photos on the way) The community features great recreations centers, pools, parks and trails. Tenants receive access to the rec centers as part of their residency. Northridge Recreation Center is a 2 minute walk. North Ridge Elementary is also just a block away, check out the great school ratings! Quick access to C-470, shopping, restaurants and other amenities. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. 1 small dog will be considered - the property does not have a secured fence surrounding the backyard. No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 2 Car Attached Garage A/C Clubhouse Community Pool Finished Basement Gas Fireplace Large Backyard Neighborhood Trails Oversized 2 Car Garage Storage