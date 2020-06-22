All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
1571 Spring Water Way
Last updated August 20 2019 at 12:13 AM

1571 Spring Water Way

1571 Spring Water Way · No Longer Available
Location

1571 Spring Water Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for showings with a day's notice to the current tenant.
Available for move in on or about 9/13/2019.
Rent - $2,000
Security Deposit - $2,000
Pets may be acceptable with an additional deposit.
No smokers
12 month lease
Work to be completed prior to move in: New kitchen counter tops and final cleaning.

Two story home with unfinished basement. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 baths. Main floor with living room, dining area, kitchen and 1/2 bath. Main floor washer/dryer hook-ups. New carpet, refinished hardwood, window blinds and more! Central Air. Large fenced back yard with sprinkler system. Attached 2-car garage.

**Pets may be acceptable with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.

**Yard care and snow removal the responsibility of the residents.

**Tenants have use of area recreation center. HOA fee included in the monthly rent.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 Spring Water Way have any available units?
1571 Spring Water Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1571 Spring Water Way have?
Some of 1571 Spring Water Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1571 Spring Water Way currently offering any rent specials?
1571 Spring Water Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 Spring Water Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1571 Spring Water Way is pet friendly.
Does 1571 Spring Water Way offer parking?
Yes, 1571 Spring Water Way does offer parking.
Does 1571 Spring Water Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1571 Spring Water Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 Spring Water Way have a pool?
No, 1571 Spring Water Way does not have a pool.
Does 1571 Spring Water Way have accessible units?
No, 1571 Spring Water Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 Spring Water Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1571 Spring Water Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1571 Spring Water Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1571 Spring Water Way has units with air conditioning.
