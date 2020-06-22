1571 Spring Water Way

Amenities
Available for showings with a day's notice to the current tenant.
Available for move in on or about 9/13/2019.
Rent - $2,000
Security Deposit - $2,000
No smokers
12 month lease
Work to be completed prior to move in: New kitchen counter tops and final cleaning.
Two story home with unfinished basement. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 baths. Main floor with living room, dining area, kitchen and 1/2 bath. Main floor washer/dryer hook-ups. New carpet, refinished hardwood, window blinds and more! Central Air. Large fenced back yard with sprinkler system. Attached 2-car garage.
**Pets may be acceptable with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.
**Yard care and snow removal the responsibility of the residents.
**Tenants have use of area recreation center. HOA fee included in the monthly rent.
Contact us to schedule a showing.