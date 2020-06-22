1571 Spring Water Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for showings with a day's notice to the current tenant.

Available for move in on or about 9/13/2019.

Rent - $2,000

Security Deposit - $2,000

No smokers

12 month lease

Work to be completed prior to move in: New kitchen counter tops and final cleaning.



Two story home with unfinished basement. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 baths. Main floor with living room, dining area, kitchen and 1/2 bath. Main floor washer/dryer hook-ups. New carpet, refinished hardwood, window blinds and more! Central Air. Large fenced back yard with sprinkler system. Attached 2-car garage.



**Pets may be acceptable with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.



**Yard care and snow removal the responsibility of the residents.



**Tenants have use of area recreation center. HOA fee included in the monthly rent.

Contact us to schedule a showing.