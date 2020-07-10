Amenities
1390 Braewood Ave Available 08/01/20 This House Has It All! Hardwood, Granite, Custom Fireplace, Must See! - To schedule your showing please email or text Mia Jimenez at mia.jimenez@realatlas.com
Mia-720-618-4023
1390 Braewood Ave, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
This beautiful remodeled house has everything! Just check out the features list. Right around the corner from Highlands Ranch Town Center and all the restaurants, shopping, and entertainment you could ask for!
Features:
- Granite countertops and stainless appliances!
- New cabinets with custom backsplash!
- Private suite downstairs
- Fully fenced backyard!
- Full, two car garage
- Custom gas fireplace in living room!
- Back deck with retractable awning
- Community pool!
- Xeriscaped yard
- Much more!
Rent: $2,495
Deposit: $2,495
Application fee: $45 per adult
Utilities: residents' responsibility
Pet fee: $200 + $20/month pet rent
Apply Now:
https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=45cd7a5f-867c-49a0-b3db-685e1a098d97&source=Website
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine!
Requirements:
- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent ($6,750)
- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years
- No debt currently not being paid (credit cards, auto loans, money owed to past apartments)
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate @REALTOR
To schedule your showing please email or text Mia Jimenez at mia.jimenez@realatlas.com
Mia-720-618-4023
(RLNE5322813)