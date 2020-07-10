All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:30 AM

1390 Braewood Ave

1390 Braewood Avenue · (720) 618-4023
Location

1390 Braewood Avenue, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1390 Braewood Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$2,495

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1390 Braewood Ave Available 08/01/20 This House Has It All! Hardwood, Granite, Custom Fireplace, Must See! - To schedule your showing please email or text Mia Jimenez at mia.jimenez@realatlas.com
Mia-720-618-4023

1390 Braewood Ave, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

This beautiful remodeled house has everything! Just check out the features list. Right around the corner from Highlands Ranch Town Center and all the restaurants, shopping, and entertainment you could ask for!

Features:
- Granite countertops and stainless appliances!
- New cabinets with custom backsplash!
- Private suite downstairs
- Fully fenced backyard!
- Full, two car garage
- Custom gas fireplace in living room!
- Back deck with retractable awning
- Community pool!
- Xeriscaped yard
- Much more!

Rent: $2,495
Deposit: $2,495
Application fee: $45 per adult
Utilities: residents' responsibility
Pet fee: $200 + $20/month pet rent
Apply Now:
https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=45cd7a5f-867c-49a0-b3db-685e1a098d97&source=Website

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine!

Requirements:
- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent ($6,750)
- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years
- No debt currently not being paid (credit cards, auto loans, money owed to past apartments)

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate @REALTOR

To schedule your showing please email or text Mia Jimenez at mia.jimenez@realatlas.com
Mia-720-618-4023

(RLNE5322813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

