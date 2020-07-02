All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 1316 Laurenwood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
1316 Laurenwood Way
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

1316 Laurenwood Way

1316 Laurenwood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1316 Laurenwood Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home with attached garage. Inside this home you’ll find great finishes such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plantation shutters. Upstairs, the master suite has a lovely private fireplace, large walk in closet, and gorgeous master bathroom with a double vanity and garden tub. Outside you’ll have a great deck and fenced in yard, perfect for outdoor entertaining and pets. Within this friendly and quiet community, you’ll have access to a clubhouse and swimming pools.

Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly- $300 for first, $200 for any additional. Appliances included are stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher, no washer and dryer but there are hookups on the main level in the mud room. No utilities included. HOA provides access to community clubhouse with pool and gym amenities. Please call for more information or to set up a self-guided tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Laurenwood Way have any available units?
1316 Laurenwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1316 Laurenwood Way have?
Some of 1316 Laurenwood Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Laurenwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Laurenwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Laurenwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Laurenwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Laurenwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Laurenwood Way offers parking.
Does 1316 Laurenwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Laurenwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Laurenwood Way have a pool?
Yes, 1316 Laurenwood Way has a pool.
Does 1316 Laurenwood Way have accessible units?
No, 1316 Laurenwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Laurenwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Laurenwood Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 Laurenwood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 Laurenwood Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs