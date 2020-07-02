1316 Laurenwood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home with attached garage. Inside this home you’ll find great finishes such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plantation shutters. Upstairs, the master suite has a lovely private fireplace, large walk in closet, and gorgeous master bathroom with a double vanity and garden tub. Outside you’ll have a great deck and fenced in yard, perfect for outdoor entertaining and pets. Within this friendly and quiet community, you’ll have access to a clubhouse and swimming pools.



Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly- $300 for first, $200 for any additional. Appliances included are stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher, no washer and dryer but there are hookups on the main level in the mud room. No utilities included. HOA provides access to community clubhouse with pool and gym amenities. Please call for more information or to set up a self-guided tour.