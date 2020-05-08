All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 1298 West Braewood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
1298 West Braewood Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 9:39 PM

1298 West Braewood Avenue

1298 West Braewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1298 West Braewood Avenue, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available for move in on or about 3/27/2020.
Rent - $2,125
Deposit - $2,125
No smokers nor pets.
To be completed prior to move in: new kitchen appliances, new light fixtures and new carpeting!

Wonderful Oakwood Patio Home! Open and bright layout! Hardwood on the main floor! Gas Fireplace, Central Air, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 full baths upstairs. 1/2 bath on main floor. All appliances stay. Unfinished basement. Small fenced back yard (tenants responsible for yard care). Sprinkler System. 2-car attached garage (no driveway parking permitted).

**Terrific community with community pool AND access to HR Rec Centers.

*Please note: If the property comes with a washer/dryer and/or ice maker they are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1298 West Braewood Avenue have any available units?
1298 West Braewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1298 West Braewood Avenue have?
Some of 1298 West Braewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1298 West Braewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1298 West Braewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1298 West Braewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1298 West Braewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 1298 West Braewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1298 West Braewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1298 West Braewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1298 West Braewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1298 West Braewood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1298 West Braewood Avenue has a pool.
Does 1298 West Braewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1298 West Braewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1298 West Braewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1298 West Braewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1298 West Braewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1298 West Braewood Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs