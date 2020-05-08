1298 West Braewood Avenue

Amenities
Available for move in on or about 3/27/2020.
Rent - $2,125
Deposit - $2,125
No smokers nor pets.
To be completed prior to move in: new kitchen appliances, new light fixtures and new carpeting!
Wonderful Oakwood Patio Home! Open and bright layout! Hardwood on the main floor! Gas Fireplace, Central Air, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 full baths upstairs. 1/2 bath on main floor. All appliances stay. Unfinished basement. Small fenced back yard (tenants responsible for yard care). Sprinkler System. 2-car attached garage (no driveway parking permitted).
**Terrific community with community pool AND access to HR Rec Centers.
*Please note: If the property comes with a washer/dryer and/or ice maker they are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.
Contact us to schedule a showing.