1213 Carlyle Park Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Super clean, ready to move in 2 bed 2 full bath town home. Lots of sunlight with the south and east facing windows. Close to shopping and restaurants at Town Center. This home features a very open floor plan with gas fireplace in the living room area. Central air conditioning. Remote controlled ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms. Unit is one level however you enter on the ground floor from the attached 1 car garage. Always popular location.

Easy access to C-470 and Santa Fe Drive. Near Target and Home Depot and lots of other shopping and all the new restaurants and shops near the new hospital.



Pets - No

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - Washer / Dryer

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 1 car attached garage

Basement - None

School District - Douglas County



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 2/4/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.