All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 1213 Carlyle Park Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
1213 Carlyle Park Circle
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

1213 Carlyle Park Circle

1213 Carlyle Park Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1213 Carlyle Park Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super clean, ready to move in 2 bed 2 full bath town home. Lots of sunlight with the south and east facing windows. Close to shopping and restaurants at Town Center. This home features a very open floor plan with gas fireplace in the living room area. Central air conditioning. Remote controlled ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms. Unit is one level however you enter on the ground floor from the attached 1 car garage. Always popular location.
Easy access to C-470 and Santa Fe Drive. Near Target and Home Depot and lots of other shopping and all the new restaurants and shops near the new hospital.

Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 car attached garage
Basement - None
School District - Douglas County

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 2/4/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Carlyle Park Circle have any available units?
1213 Carlyle Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1213 Carlyle Park Circle have?
Some of 1213 Carlyle Park Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Carlyle Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Carlyle Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Carlyle Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1213 Carlyle Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 1213 Carlyle Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Carlyle Park Circle offers parking.
Does 1213 Carlyle Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 Carlyle Park Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Carlyle Park Circle have a pool?
No, 1213 Carlyle Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Carlyle Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 1213 Carlyle Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Carlyle Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 Carlyle Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 Carlyle Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1213 Carlyle Park Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs