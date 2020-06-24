10991 Meadowvale Circle

Amenities

This spectacular home is located in the Hearth neighborhood of Highlands Ranch. Premier location, walk to Rec Center at Southridge & only minutes from Daniels Park, 1,000+ acres of hiking, mountain biking!



2244 Sq Feet of Finished living space + 730 Sq Ft of finished basement for kids play/rec. room and entertainment (Including Wet Bar fittings). 4 Spacious Bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, open design to Family room, Living room, formal Dining room, Beautiful Kitchen with 42 cabinets+ Center Island+ New Stainless Steel Appliances. New hardware throughout!



Huge master bedroom with full 5-piece master bath & walk-in closet. Master bedroom has separate study/office/sitting area. Main floor has beautiful hardwood floor. Huge patio with large landscaped yard area.



Rent includes HRCA and HOA dues which provides the renter access to 4 Highlands Ranch rec centers. Laundry (Washer and Dryer) included in rent. Renter pays utilities bills (Gas, Electric and Water).



No Smoking inside the house. No Pets (Cats or Dogs). Amazing community with award winning schools!



Note: Background and Credit Check will be done. $50 application fee per tenant



Your will not see a cleaner & more perfectly maintained home! Please respond or call to schedule a viewing.