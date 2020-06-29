10577 Tracewood Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f4b8c3f09f ---- Darling 2 Bedroom Office That Backs to Open Space! Step inside to find a the living room complete with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and adjacent dedicated office. The office features french doors, storage closet and custom shelving. The kitchen features an abundance of natural light, views of the open space, and a dedicated pantry. Washer and dryer included. Master bedroom has an en suite bath with separate water closet. The backyard overlooks beautiful open space and walking trails. Close to 3 recreation centers! No Cats. Dogs under 50 lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 2 Car Garage Central A/C Drapes Forced Air Gas Fireplace Gas Water Heater Mini Blinds Private Yard Stove Washer/Dryer