Highlands Ranch, CO
10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE

10574 Tracewood Circle · (661) 619-2173
Location

10574 Tracewood Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2200 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1615 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 09/01/20 Well Kept and Comfortable Highlands Ranch Home - Property Id: 299265

Spectacular location near Southridge Rec Center and numerous walking trails in Highlands Ranch. This light and bright home is currently owner occupied. Numerous recent renovations include lighting, window coverings, interior and exterior paint, Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances and Elfa closets. First floor has hardwood floors throughout. Backyard is green and lush with terraces, trees, lawn, and patio. Great place to barbecue and relax. 2 car garage. Quiet neighborhood with walking trail access just steps away from front yard.
Property Id 299265

(RLNE5850905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE have?
Some of 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
