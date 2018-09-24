All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated December 14 2019

10533 Laurelglen Circle

10533 Laurelglenn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10533 Laurelglenn Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
10533 Laurelglen Circle Available 12/22/19 Solid 2 Story Home in Highlands Ranch - No pets*This 2 story executive home is built for entertaining, and has something for everyone! The island kitchen boasts tile floors, GE appliances, pantry, and a sunny breakfast nook that walks out to a nice deck with city views*The family room is spacious with handsome fireplace with brick surround. All 4 bedrooms are up, and the master has a 5 piece bath with 2 walk-in closets. The main level offers a nice office space that could double as a 5th bedroom since it has a 3/4 bath right off it. The 1100 SF unfinished basement provides an abundance or options for storage or living spaces to escape the heat in the summer*No pets*Security Deposit is one months rent*Available immediately*set showings via text.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5373329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10533 Laurelglen Circle have any available units?
10533 Laurelglen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
Is 10533 Laurelglen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10533 Laurelglen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10533 Laurelglen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10533 Laurelglen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 10533 Laurelglen Circle offer parking?
No, 10533 Laurelglen Circle does not offer parking.
Does 10533 Laurelglen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10533 Laurelglen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10533 Laurelglen Circle have a pool?
No, 10533 Laurelglen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10533 Laurelglen Circle have accessible units?
No, 10533 Laurelglen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10533 Laurelglen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10533 Laurelglen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10533 Laurelglen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10533 Laurelglen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

