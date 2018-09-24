Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

10533 Laurelglen Circle Available 12/22/19 Solid 2 Story Home in Highlands Ranch - No pets*This 2 story executive home is built for entertaining, and has something for everyone! The island kitchen boasts tile floors, GE appliances, pantry, and a sunny breakfast nook that walks out to a nice deck with city views*The family room is spacious with handsome fireplace with brick surround. All 4 bedrooms are up, and the master has a 5 piece bath with 2 walk-in closets. The main level offers a nice office space that could double as a 5th bedroom since it has a 3/4 bath right off it. The 1100 SF unfinished basement provides an abundance or options for storage or living spaces to escape the heat in the summer*No pets*Security Deposit is one months rent*Available immediately*set showings via text.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5373329)