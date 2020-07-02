10278 Rotherwood Cir

Amenities
Contemporary 4 Bedroom - Walk to Elem School - Property Id: 251773
All Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, 42" upper cabinets, Granite counter tops and hardwood flooring. Tile flooring in 2 of 3 bathrooms. Washer & Dryer installed. Central A/C and many ceiling fans throughout the home. Open loft with built in cabinet wired for Internet. Elementary school 0.1 miles, middle school 1.2 miles and High school 0.9 miles away. A short walk to the elementary school without crossing a single street! Multiple recreation centers close by to choose from. Copy and paste the following link into your browser for a virtual tour - https://vimeo.com/400650754
Contact John Brady for additional info or to schedule your walkthrough.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251773
Property Id 251773
(RLNE5673443)