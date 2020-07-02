10278 Rotherwood Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Contemporary 4 Bedroom - Walk to Elem School - Property Id: 251773



All Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, 42" upper cabinets, Granite counter tops and hardwood flooring. Tile flooring in 2 of 3 bathrooms. Washer & Dryer installed. Central A/C and many ceiling fans throughout the home. Open loft with built in cabinet wired for Internet. Elementary school 0.1 miles, middle school 1.2 miles and High school 0.9 miles away. A short walk to the elementary school without crossing a single street! Multiple recreation centers close by to choose from. Copy and paste the following link into your browser for a virtual tour - https://vimeo.com/400650754

Contact John Brady for additional info or to schedule your walkthrough.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251773

