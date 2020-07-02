All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

10278 Rotherwood Cir

10278 South Rotherwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10278 South Rotherwood Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Contemporary 4 Bedroom - Walk to Elem School - Property Id: 251773

All Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, 42" upper cabinets, Granite counter tops and hardwood flooring. Tile flooring in 2 of 3 bathrooms. Washer & Dryer installed. Central A/C and many ceiling fans throughout the home. Open loft with built in cabinet wired for Internet. Elementary school 0.1 miles, middle school 1.2 miles and High school 0.9 miles away. A short walk to the elementary school without crossing a single street! Multiple recreation centers close by to choose from. Copy and paste the following link into your browser for a virtual tour - https://vimeo.com/400650754
Contact John Brady for additional info or to schedule your walkthrough.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251773
Property Id 251773

(RLNE5673443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10278 Rotherwood Cir have any available units?
10278 Rotherwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 10278 Rotherwood Cir have?
Some of 10278 Rotherwood Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10278 Rotherwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10278 Rotherwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10278 Rotherwood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 10278 Rotherwood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 10278 Rotherwood Cir offer parking?
No, 10278 Rotherwood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 10278 Rotherwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10278 Rotherwood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10278 Rotherwood Cir have a pool?
No, 10278 Rotherwood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 10278 Rotherwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 10278 Rotherwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10278 Rotherwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10278 Rotherwood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 10278 Rotherwood Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10278 Rotherwood Cir has units with air conditioning.

