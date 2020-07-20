All apartments in Highlands Ranch
10255 Elmhurst Way
Last updated July 1 2019 at 8:48 AM

10255 Elmhurst Way

10255 Elmhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10255 Elmhurst Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Highlands Ranch Townhome
2 bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
1384 square feet
Kitchen has granite countertops
Stainless steel appliances
Large dining room table
Living room with a Fireplace and flat screen TV
Queen sized Sleeper Sofa
Upstairs has the 2 bedrooms and 2 of the bathrooms
Master has a king sized bed
2nd bedroom have queen bed
Washer and Dryer in laundry room on the upper level
2 patios, one off of the front and the 2nd off of the kitchen
2 car attached garage
Pet Policy: No Pets
Utilities Included ($125 cap)
Expanded Basic Cable
Unlimited Domestic Long Distance
Wireless High-Speed Internet
Across the Street there is open space
Near the Civic Green Park And Library
Steps from Dining and Shopping
Access to All Rec Center Amenities
Amenities Include: Four State-of-the-Art Recreational Centers with over 329,000 Square Feet of Work Out Facilities, Meeting Rooms, Event and

Classroom Space, Running Tracks, Basketball and Sports Courts
All 4 Facilities have Amenities in Common, but Each Also has its Own Unique Attributes
Recreation Center at Northridge Features a Covered Tennis Pavilion
Recreation Center at Southridge Features the Beautiful Debus Wildcat Mountain Auditorium with High-Tech Lighting and Sound, and a Pottery

Studio
Recreation Center at Eastridge Not only Houses the Administrative Office, but Also is the Venue for Many Community Events
Recreation Center at Westridge Boasts a Sport Court with Indoor Turf
For More Information go to: Eldorado
Junior High: Ranch View
Senior High: Thunderridge
District: Douglas Re-1
Built in 2005

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10255 Elmhurst Way have any available units?
10255 Elmhurst Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 10255 Elmhurst Way have?
Some of 10255 Elmhurst Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10255 Elmhurst Way currently offering any rent specials?
10255 Elmhurst Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10255 Elmhurst Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10255 Elmhurst Way is pet friendly.
Does 10255 Elmhurst Way offer parking?
Yes, 10255 Elmhurst Way offers parking.
Does 10255 Elmhurst Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10255 Elmhurst Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10255 Elmhurst Way have a pool?
No, 10255 Elmhurst Way does not have a pool.
Does 10255 Elmhurst Way have accessible units?
No, 10255 Elmhurst Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10255 Elmhurst Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10255 Elmhurst Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10255 Elmhurst Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10255 Elmhurst Way does not have units with air conditioning.
