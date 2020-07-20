10255 Elmhurst Way

Amenities

Highlands Ranch Townhome

2 bedrooms

2.5 bathrooms

1384 square feet

Kitchen has granite countertops

Stainless steel appliances

Large dining room table

Living room with a Fireplace and flat screen TV

Queen sized Sleeper Sofa

Upstairs has the 2 bedrooms and 2 of the bathrooms

Master has a king sized bed

2nd bedroom have queen bed

Washer and Dryer in laundry room on the upper level

2 patios, one off of the front and the 2nd off of the kitchen

2 car attached garage

Pet Policy: No Pets

Utilities Included ($125 cap)

Expanded Basic Cable

Unlimited Domestic Long Distance

Wireless High-Speed Internet

Across the Street there is open space

Near the Civic Green Park And Library

Steps from Dining and Shopping

Access to All Rec Center Amenities

Amenities Include: Four State-of-the-Art Recreational Centers with over 329,000 Square Feet of Work Out Facilities, Meeting Rooms, Event and



Classroom Space, Running Tracks, Basketball and Sports Courts

All 4 Facilities have Amenities in Common, but Each Also has its Own Unique Attributes

Recreation Center at Northridge Features a Covered Tennis Pavilion

Recreation Center at Southridge Features the Beautiful Debus Wildcat Mountain Auditorium with High-Tech Lighting and Sound, and a Pottery



Studio

Recreation Center at Eastridge Not only Houses the Administrative Office, but Also is the Venue for Many Community Events

Recreation Center at Westridge Boasts a Sport Court with Indoor Turf

For More Information go to: Eldorado

Junior High: Ranch View

Senior High: Thunderridge

District: Douglas Re-1

Built in 2005