10255 Elmhurst Way

Amenities
Highlands Ranch Townhome
2 bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
1384 square feet
Kitchen has granite countertops
Stainless steel appliances
Large dining room table
Living room with a Fireplace and flat screen TV
Queen sized Sleeper Sofa
Upstairs has the 2 bedrooms and 2 of the bathrooms
Master has a king sized bed
2nd bedroom have queen bed
Washer and Dryer in laundry room on the upper level
2 patios, one off of the front and the 2nd off of the kitchen
2 car attached garage
Pet Policy: No Pets
Utilities Included ($125 cap)
Expanded Basic Cable
Unlimited Domestic Long Distance
Wireless High-Speed Internet
Across the Street there is open space
Near the Civic Green Park And Library
Steps from Dining and Shopping
Access to All Rec Center Amenities
Amenities Include: Four State-of-the-Art Recreational Centers with over 329,000 Square Feet of Work Out Facilities, Meeting Rooms, Event and
Classroom Space, Running Tracks, Basketball and Sports Courts
All 4 Facilities have Amenities in Common, but Each Also has its Own Unique Attributes
Recreation Center at Northridge Features a Covered Tennis Pavilion
Recreation Center at Southridge Features the Beautiful Debus Wildcat Mountain Auditorium with High-Tech Lighting and Sound, and a Pottery
Studio
Recreation Center at Eastridge Not only Houses the Administrative Office, but Also is the Venue for Many Community Events
Recreation Center at Westridge Boasts a Sport Court with Indoor Turf
For More Information go to: Eldorado
Junior High: Ranch View
Senior High: Thunderridge
District: Douglas Re-1
Built in 2005