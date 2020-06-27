1023 Mulberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3 Bedroom and Loft on Large Lot and Mountain Views! - This home is a find! Three bedrooms and a loft upstairs with a full bathroom. Master has five piece bath and a huge walk in closet with amazing views of the mountains! New Carpet! You have a formal living room and dining room with vaulted ceiling when you enter the front door. Eat-in kitchen with an island opens up to large family room with a fireplace. Basement is unfinished, so great for storage. It's a great home with a fenced backyard that has wonderful mountains views. It backs to El Dorado Elementary School and has a two car garage. To schedule a showing please text or call Stuart at (720) 697-0716.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



(RLNE5062448)