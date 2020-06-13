398 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
Glendale
31 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,565
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Virginia Village
12 Units Available
Park Point
1045 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,110
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Large apartments with hardwood floors, air-conditioning, and a patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. A pool for convenient relaxation and exercise. Very close to the Colorado Blvd Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glendale
4 Units Available
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,009
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1000 sqft
Open living spaces with kitchen breakfast bars. Garage parking, controlled access and on-site management. Half a mile to Cherry Creek Trail or Infinity Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Glendale
6 Units Available
The Edge
4600 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1318 sqft
Stylish faux wood flooring. Patio or balcony for private outdoor space. Across the street from Infinity Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glendale
19 Units Available
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly property with dog grooming area and nearby jogging/walking trails. Tenants can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals or the resident lounge. Located conveniently near local shopping areas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glendale
6 Units Available
The Helix
1017 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,123
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
940 sqft
Spacious units within a short distance of Cherry Creek Shopping District and Infinity Park. Community conveniences include a cafe, 24-hour gym, grill area, and more. Easy access to I-25.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
The Rise
878 S Dexter St, Glendale, CO
Studio
$1,010
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant natural light. Indoor and outdoor pools. Controlled access with on-site management. Walking distance to the Cherry Creek Trail.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
Cherry Creek
22 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,486
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
$
Cherry Creek
19 Units Available
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,499
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,895
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Virginia Village
20 Units Available
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1065 sqft
Comfortable appointments like hardwood floors. Double-gated dog parks with bench seating and pet pool. Walking distance to Infinity Park, shopping and dining on Colorado Blvd.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Virginia Village
20 Units Available
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
863 sqft
White cabinetry, two-tone paint and brushed nickel hardware. Indoor and heated outdoor pools. Fitness center for cardio and strength training. One mile to I-25.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 09:03pm
Cherry Creek
12 Units Available
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,258
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,514
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1187 sqft
Just 1 mile from Cherry Creek Mall and Denver Country Club. Custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and French doors. Features outdoor fireside lounge and on-site fitness classes and training.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Belcaro
19 Units Available
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,323
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1227 sqft
Party room with pizza oven. Outdoor lounge and kitchen areas. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and bike trail. Less than a mile to Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Furnished apartments and short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cherry Creek
89 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,275
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Belcaro
64 Units Available
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,184
1023 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1596 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,331
2210 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Washington Virginia Vale
27 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,015
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
804 sqft
Abundant storage space throughout every floor plan. Park-like landscaping with walking trails, picnic areas and a creek. Dog park with agility equipment, benches and shade trees. Steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Cherry Creek
18 Units Available
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,608
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Virginia Village
5 Units Available
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,071
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,194
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
900 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of the city, easy access to I-25, and plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Apartments feature cozy fireplaces, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community pool, and cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cherry Creek
22 Units Available
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,464
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1228 sqft
Modern apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Denver. Community has resident lounge and coffee bar. Units feature full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and luxurious wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Virginia Village
22 Units Available
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1015 sqft
Located in the quiet Virginia Village neighborhood, Infinity Flats is close to restaurants and shops along S. Colorado Blvd. The property offers spacious apartments with on-site laundry, wood-burning fireplaces and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Belcaro
224 Units Available
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,551
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
1479 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Virginia Village
8 Units Available
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
897 sqft
Welcoming courtyard features a pool, along with parking and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly atmosphere. Enjoy sitting by the fire or relaxing on a private patio in your own residence.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated October 3 at 07:02pm
$
Cherry Creek
Contact for Availability
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,599
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,199
1163 sqft
LEED Gold certified with energy-efficient lighting and windows, plus charging station for electric vehicles. Outdoor rooftop lounge. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, studio for yoga/pilates and crossfit. Less than a mile to the Cherry Creek Trail.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Virginia Vale
1 Unit Available
760 S Leyden St
760 South Leyden Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2205 sqft
760 S Leyden St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Modern Home Built in 2018. - This is an exquisite home with Quartz counter tops, high end appliances, stunning views, all just 5 minutes from the Cherry Creek Mall.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Glendale, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glendale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

