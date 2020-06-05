The Helix.

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 80lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Open lot (garages 65). Garage lot.