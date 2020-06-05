All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM

The Helix

Open Now until 6pm
1017 S Birch St · (720) 410-9779
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1017 S Birch St, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B110 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit A311 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,168

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit B203 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,168

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Helix.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cc payments
e-payments
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
sauna
Come home to community and convenience at The Helix, where all of Glendale’s shopping, dining and scenic beauty are yours to enjoy. STUDIO | 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 80lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Open lot (garages 65). Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Helix have any available units?
The Helix has 3 units available starting at $1,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Helix have?
Some of The Helix's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Helix currently offering any rent specials?
The Helix is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Helix pet-friendly?
Yes, The Helix is pet friendly.
Does The Helix offer parking?
Yes, The Helix offers parking.
Does The Helix have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Helix does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Helix have a pool?
Yes, The Helix has a pool.
Does The Helix have accessible units?
No, The Helix does not have accessible units.
Does The Helix have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Helix has units with dishwashers.
Does The Helix have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Helix has units with air conditioning.

