Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

4525 East Kentucky Avenue

4525 East Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4525 East Kentucky Avenue, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
4525 East Kentucky Avenue Available 10/10/19 Glendale Condo - This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is available now! Amazing location across from The Infinity Park Event Center which you get a discount on the membership being a resident of Glendale, minutes from Cherry Creek and a full variety of shopping, grocery stores, entertainment and more. This immaculate, bright and secure condo is located in gated Kentucky Ridge Condos with landscaped property. The main level has a living room with gas fireplace, dining room, and newly renovated kitchen! The beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless gas stove, appliances including refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs: master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom. The second bedroom includes a brand new bathroom. Two car garage opens to the first level laundry room with new washer/dryer and storage. Water and trash are included in rent

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5134246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

