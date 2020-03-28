Amenities

4525 East Kentucky Avenue Available 10/10/19 Glendale Condo - This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is available now! Amazing location across from The Infinity Park Event Center which you get a discount on the membership being a resident of Glendale, minutes from Cherry Creek and a full variety of shopping, grocery stores, entertainment and more. This immaculate, bright and secure condo is located in gated Kentucky Ridge Condos with landscaped property. The main level has a living room with gas fireplace, dining room, and newly renovated kitchen! The beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless gas stove, appliances including refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs: master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom. The second bedroom includes a brand new bathroom. Two car garage opens to the first level laundry room with new washer/dryer and storage. Water and trash are included in rent



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5134246)