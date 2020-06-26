All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4523 E Kentucky Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CO
/
4523 E Kentucky Cir
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

4523 E Kentucky Cir

4523 East Kentucky Avenue · (303) 898-6096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4523 East Kentucky Avenue, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2250 · Avail. Jun 30

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 06/30/20 Town home -Gated community 2 bed 2 bath 2 garage - Property Id: 302045

Open and bright town home unit in a GATED community, Kentucky Ridge Townhomes (less than 5 min drive to Cherry creek North Mall) Two (2) car attached garage. Main level has an open kitchen, living room with fireplace, and dining room. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter top in kitchen. Comes with smart home appliances, NEST Thermostat, Smart lighting. On the upper level are two (2) bedrooms and two (2) bathrooms. Bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and very spacious! Bathroom has jet spa tub in the master bedroom! Great central location close restaurants, shopping, trails, and more! Owners pay for trash, ground maintenance, exterior maintenance. All other utilities are tenant responsibility. Pet friendly- $250 annual pet fee per pet Proof of income and Background check required for qualification.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302045
Property Id 302045

(RLNE5865068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 E Kentucky Cir have any available units?
4523 E Kentucky Cir has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4523 E Kentucky Cir have?
Some of 4523 E Kentucky Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 E Kentucky Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4523 E Kentucky Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 E Kentucky Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4523 E Kentucky Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4523 E Kentucky Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4523 E Kentucky Cir offers parking.
Does 4523 E Kentucky Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4523 E Kentucky Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 E Kentucky Cir have a pool?
No, 4523 E Kentucky Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4523 E Kentucky Cir have accessible units?
No, 4523 E Kentucky Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 E Kentucky Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4523 E Kentucky Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 4523 E Kentucky Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 4523 E Kentucky Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4523 E Kentucky Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1190 S Bellaire
1190 South Bellaire Street
Glendale, CO 80246
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir
Glendale, CO 80246
The Helix
1017 S Birch St
Glendale, CO 80246
The Rise
878 S Dexter St
Glendale, CO 80246
The Birch
4390 E Mississippi Ave
Glendale, CO 80246
The Edge
4600 E Kentucky Ave
Glendale, CO 80246
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave
Glendale, CO 80246
Park Point
1045 S Birch St
Glendale, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Glendale 2 BedroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CO
Monument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity