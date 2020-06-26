4523 E Kentucky Cir

Amenities

Available 06/30/20 Town home -Gated community 2 bed 2 bath 2 garage - Property Id: 302045



Open and bright town home unit in a GATED community, Kentucky Ridge Townhomes (less than 5 min drive to Cherry creek North Mall) Two (2) car attached garage. Main level has an open kitchen, living room with fireplace, and dining room. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter top in kitchen. Comes with smart home appliances, NEST Thermostat, Smart lighting. On the upper level are two (2) bedrooms and two (2) bathrooms. Bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and very spacious! Bathroom has jet spa tub in the master bedroom! Great central location close restaurants, shopping, trails, and more! Owners pay for trash, ground maintenance, exterior maintenance. All other utilities are tenant responsibility. Pet friendly- $250 annual pet fee per pet Proof of income and Background check required for qualification.

