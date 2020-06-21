All apartments in Fort Collins
921 West Oak St.

921 West Oak Street · (303) 981-3966
Location

921 West Oak Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Old Town West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Old Town- just blocks from City Park and the downtown shops & restaurants. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and gas fireplace. No Utilities included. One well-behaved pet negotiable. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,600/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 West Oak St. have any available units?
921 West Oak St. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 West Oak St. have?
Some of 921 West Oak St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 West Oak St. currently offering any rent specials?
921 West Oak St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 West Oak St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 West Oak St. is pet friendly.
Does 921 West Oak St. offer parking?
Yes, 921 West Oak St. does offer parking.
Does 921 West Oak St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 West Oak St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 West Oak St. have a pool?
No, 921 West Oak St. does not have a pool.
Does 921 West Oak St. have accessible units?
No, 921 West Oak St. does not have accessible units.
Does 921 West Oak St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 West Oak St. has units with dishwashers.
