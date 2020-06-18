Amenities

842 Balsam Lane Available 08/12/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Home One Block from CSU! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



Boasting over 1276 finished sq ft., this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home is located just one block from CSU. This home offers a large fenced in yard, washer/dryer, refrigerator, and oven/range. Small pets considered with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities separately. No AC, no garage. RES 2/5/20



To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9296



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



(RLNE2343107)