Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

842 Balsam Lane

842 Balsam Lane · (720) 729-9296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

842 Balsam Lane, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Sheely

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 842 Balsam Lane · Avail. Aug 12

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
842 Balsam Lane Available 08/12/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Home One Block from CSU! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Large Fenced-in Yard
Washer and Dryer
Kitchen Appliances Included: Refrigerator and Oven/Range

Boasting over 1276 finished sq ft., this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home is located just one block from CSU. This home offers a large fenced in yard, washer/dryer, refrigerator, and oven/range. Small pets considered with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities separately. No AC, no garage. RES 2/5/20

To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9296

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

(RLNE2343107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 Balsam Lane have any available units?
842 Balsam Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 Balsam Lane have?
Some of 842 Balsam Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 Balsam Lane currently offering any rent specials?
842 Balsam Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 Balsam Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 Balsam Lane is pet friendly.
Does 842 Balsam Lane offer parking?
No, 842 Balsam Lane does not offer parking.
Does 842 Balsam Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 Balsam Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 Balsam Lane have a pool?
No, 842 Balsam Lane does not have a pool.
Does 842 Balsam Lane have accessible units?
No, 842 Balsam Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 842 Balsam Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 842 Balsam Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
