Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

814 Apex Dr. #A Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhouse Minutes From CSU! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



3 Bed

3.5 Bath

Open floor plan

Gas fireplace

Finished basement

Fenced in patio area

Washer/Dryer provided



This nicely finished, beautiful large 1,758 sq. ft. end unit town home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a 1 car attached garage. Three separate areas of living space provide some privacy for each tenant! This home features an eat-in kitchen with all appliances, spacious bedrooms, open floor plan and tons of living space. Other amenities include washer/dryer, fenced in patio area, and central AC. Minutes from CSU! Nearest major cross streets are Prospect and Lemay. Tenant pays gas and electric only! No pets please. LJ



To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9260.



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2325292)