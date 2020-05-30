All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

814 Apex Dr. #A

814 Apex Dr · (720) 729-9260
Location

814 Apex Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Prospect at Spring Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 814 Apex Dr. #A · Avail. Aug 12

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1758 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
814 Apex Dr. #A Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhouse Minutes From CSU! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

3 Bed
3.5 Bath
Open floor plan
Gas fireplace
Finished basement
Fenced in patio area
Washer/Dryer provided

This nicely finished, beautiful large 1,758 sq. ft. end unit town home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a 1 car attached garage. Three separate areas of living space provide some privacy for each tenant! This home features an eat-in kitchen with all appliances, spacious bedrooms, open floor plan and tons of living space. Other amenities include washer/dryer, fenced in patio area, and central AC. Minutes from CSU! Nearest major cross streets are Prospect and Lemay. Tenant pays gas and electric only! No pets please. LJ

To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9260.

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2325292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Apex Dr. #A have any available units?
814 Apex Dr. #A has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Apex Dr. #A have?
Some of 814 Apex Dr. #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Apex Dr. #A currently offering any rent specials?
814 Apex Dr. #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Apex Dr. #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Apex Dr. #A is pet friendly.
Does 814 Apex Dr. #A offer parking?
Yes, 814 Apex Dr. #A does offer parking.
Does 814 Apex Dr. #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 Apex Dr. #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Apex Dr. #A have a pool?
No, 814 Apex Dr. #A does not have a pool.
Does 814 Apex Dr. #A have accessible units?
No, 814 Apex Dr. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Apex Dr. #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Apex Dr. #A has units with dishwashers.
