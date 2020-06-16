All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

7227 Matheson Drive

7227 Matheson Drive · (970) 363-6022
Location

7227 Matheson Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Ridgewood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1829 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
cats allowed
Available June 29th

One Dog Negotiable

This is a very nice home located in South Ft. Collins. Some of the features in this updated home include, low maintenance landscape w/drip system/garden beds, fenced yard and a large deck. Wonderful Master Suite with its own separate level, family room, vaulted ceilings, huge front concrete patio, neighborhood pool just to name a few. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-235-0907.

Applicants must be 23+

$55.00 Application fee per person

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available 6/29/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7227 Matheson Drive have any available units?
7227 Matheson Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 7227 Matheson Drive have?
Some of 7227 Matheson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7227 Matheson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7227 Matheson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7227 Matheson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7227 Matheson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7227 Matheson Drive offer parking?
No, 7227 Matheson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7227 Matheson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7227 Matheson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7227 Matheson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7227 Matheson Drive has a pool.
Does 7227 Matheson Drive have accessible units?
No, 7227 Matheson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7227 Matheson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7227 Matheson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
