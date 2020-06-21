Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 Available 08/10/20 Amazing Condo in City Park! - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in the heart of Fort Collins. Located minutes between City Park, Colorado State University and right around the corner from shops and restaurants. This unit features a bathroom for each bedroom, plenty of storage, laundry in unit, a private balcony, a fireplace and plenty of space.



Both bedrooms have brand new carpet and paint.



Pets are negotiable



Tenant pays Electric, cable, and internet. Gas, Water/Sewage, and Trash are all included in a $50.00 utility fund.



(RLNE4221578)