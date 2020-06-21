All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422

720 City Park Avenue · (970) 776-0819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

720 City Park Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80521
City Park Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 854 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 Available 08/10/20 Amazing Condo in City Park! - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in the heart of Fort Collins. Located minutes between City Park, Colorado State University and right around the corner from shops and restaurants. This unit features a bathroom for each bedroom, plenty of storage, laundry in unit, a private balcony, a fireplace and plenty of space.

Both bedrooms have brand new carpet and paint.

Pets are negotiable

Tenant pays Electric, cable, and internet. Gas, Water/Sewage, and Trash are all included in a $50.00 utility fund.

(RLNE4221578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 have any available units?
720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 have?
Some of 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 currently offering any rent specials?
720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 is pet friendly.
Does 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 offer parking?
No, 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 does not offer parking.
Does 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 have a pool?
No, 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 does not have a pool.
Does 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 have accessible units?
No, 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 does not have accessible units.
Does 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 720 City Park Avenue, Unit D-422?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity